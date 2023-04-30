Noah Syndergaard Gets The Job Done

Noah Syndergaard - Image Credit: LA Dodgers/MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — So how do you top last night’s stellar performance by two big lefties? The Dodgers Clayton Kershaw and Cardinal’s Jordan Montgomery put on a rare show of brilliance in a 1-0 game. You will see a pitcher do that, but only sometimes two in the same game.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts mentioned that the league has been throwing more cutters and using “spin” to keep James Outman off the bases. He also said, “Having Will Smith back should help with teams stealing so many bases.” and, “It is not the catchers who are allowing all the stolen bases. Our guys have to work faster on the hill.”

Dodger starter Noah Syndergaard showed a good curve early on. Despite being hit hard in the early innings, he kept the score close, allowing the Dodgers to eventually go ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. He left with a line of 5.1 innings, eight hits, three runs, zero walks, and zero strikeouts. Not as spectacular as Kershaw’s masterpiece last night, but he got the job done.

Syndergaard has reinvented himself from flame thrower to pitcher. He earned his first win of the season and is now 1-3. Both clubs used six pitchers in a game that took 2:46 to play.

Noah Syndergaard on what pitches worked that helped secure his first #Dodgers win. pic.twitter.com/VXRYKwsr4o — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 1, 2023

The Dodgers continue to show their weakness since opening day, defense up the middle. They have had a variety of shortstops that were ok. Still, the biggest problem has been Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, who can turn a double play very well but does not have the range to his left or right. It has been costly on ground balls that went for RBI hits instead of inning-ending outs.

With this 6-3 win today, all 52,304 in attendance, the sixth sellout of the season for LA today, all went home happy again. By sweeping the Cardinals 3-0 this weekend, the Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

