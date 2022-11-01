Not Easy Padres with Juan Soto – Contra Padres con Juan Soto

“There are breasts so beautiful that they deserve to be seen without bras”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

David Cruz of Orlando comments: “As for the big leaguers in uniform, I remember Dennis Eckersley, Rickie Henderson, José Canseco, Johnny Damon and Randy Johnson with their long hair and chains. But, they were very few, they did not disrespect the uniform and did not seem like braggers, they were polite and respectful towards the game. Also, they weren’t doggy, they didn’t make fun of hitting a home run, stealing a base, or striking out the batter. Hopefully those old custumes will come back.”

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, comments: “Curiosity in the fifth game for the title of the National League, Phillies-Padres. Winning pitcher, Ranger Suárez, losing pitcher Robert Suárez, save game for José Alvarado, the three Venezuelans… Just as there is The Lord of the Rings, there is The Lord (Baker) of the Chopsticks… The best narration team for Latin America, Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Álvarez and Guillermo Celis. Excellent, funny, analytical and handle every facet of baseball very well.”

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “When did the figure of the bat boy appear?”

Friend Pe-Ele: Until the beginning of the 20th century, one of the players who did not appear in the lineup picked up the bats. It was in 1907 that Tigers outfielder Davy Jones asked permission to allow his teenage son on vacation to do the job. Now it is a very well paid profession.

“Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks:” Have you heard at your breakfasts, how much will Aaron Judge accept and for how many seasons?

Amigo Beto: Judge will not “accept” anything, it will be his agents, “PSI Sports Management”, who have not commented. Other agents say that he can collect up to 500 million for 10 seasons.

Orlando Vásquez, from Maracaibo, asks: “Which State has the most Major League teams?”

Amigo Lando: California, with Giants, A’s, Angels, Padres, Dodgers.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Was the effort the Padres made to keep Juan Soto worth it all?”

Chaldo friend: Who knows! Because the contract hasn’t even started. The young Dominican is supposed to be signed until 2032, for about 450 million. Now the agents speak only of those millions. He will dawn and we will see!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Contra Padres con Juan Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

David Cruz, de Orlando, comenta: “Acerca de los big leaguers disfrazados, recuerdo a Dennis Eckersley, Rickie Henderson, José Canseco, Johnny Damon y Randy Johnson con sus melenas y sus cadenas. Pero, eran muy pocos, no irrespetaban el uniforme y no parecían pordioseros, eran educados y respetuosos para con el juego. Además, no eran perrerosos, no se burlaban al conectar jonrón, robar base o ponchar al bateador. Ojalá regresen esos disfraces de antes”.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, comenta: “Curiosidad en el quinto juego por el título de la Liga Nacional, Phillies-Padres. Pitcher ganador, Ranger Suárez, pitcher perdedor Robert Suárez, juego salvado para José Alvarado, los tres venezolanos… Así como existe El Señor de los Anillos, existe El señor (Baker) de los Palillos… El mejor equipo de narración para Latinoamérica, Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Álvarez y Guillermo Celis. Excelentes, divertidos, analíticos y manejan muy bien cada faceta del beisbol”.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Cuándo surgió la figura del recoge bates?”.

Amigo Pe-Ele: Hasta comienzos del Siglo XX, recogía los bates uno de los peloteros que no apareciera en la alineación. Fue en 1907, cuando el outfielder, Davy Jones, de los Tigres, pidió permiso para que permitieran a un hijo suyo, adolescente, de vacaciones, hacer el trabajo. Ahora es una profesión muy bien pagada.

“¿Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Has escuchado en tus desayunos, cuánto aceptará Aaron Judge y por cuantas temporadas?”.

Amigo Beto: Judge no “aceptará” nada, serán sus agentes, “PSI Sports Management”, quienes no han comentado. Otros agentes dicen que podrá cobrar hasta 500 millones por 10 temporadas.

Orlando Vásquez, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuál Estado tiene más equipos de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Lando: California, con Gigantes, Atléticos, Angelinos, Padres, Dodgers.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Valió la pena todo es el esfuerzo que hicieron los Padres para quedarse con Juan Soto?”.

Amigo Chaldo: ¡Quién sabe! Porque el contrato ni siquiera ha comenzado. Se supone que el joven dominicano será firmado hasta 2032, por unos 450 millones. Ahora los agentes no hablan sino de esos millones. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

