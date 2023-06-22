Not The Luis Castillo We Know

Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney hit home runs off Luis Castillo Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, Normally, Castillo, the Mariners right-hander would locate his nasty fastball and opposing hitters would have difficulty making contact.

The Yankees, though, with Bauers and McKinney in their lineup have been holding their own without Aaron Judge. The Mariners are still trying to get Castillo, (Bari, Dominican Republic) back to form after allowing three runs and four hits in five innings.

The fourth straight loss for Castillo, 4-2 to the Yankees. He struck out three, walked four, in his fourth outing against the Yankees, a team that bypassed him for their rotation at the trade deadline last year.

But this is not the same Luis Castillo who the Mariners acquired from the Reds last July. The 30-year old has thrown over 100 pitches in each of his last three starts. The Yankees got their walks and Castilo threw 103 pitches.

Issuing 10 walks in his last two starts, allowing multiple home runs in two of his last three, that is not Luis castillo.

This is not the same Luis Castillo we once knew, a dominating ace for the Reds and now an anchor for the Mariners. Again Wednesday night, Castillo was behind in the count. The command of his fastball and the mistakes that Bauers and McKinney hit for home runs.

“A bad outing for me,” he said through a translator. “I don’t think I had the command of the four pitches where I wanted to place them, I think that’s the main reason why I said it was a bad outing for me.”

The swing and miss repertoire was not there. In the third inning, facing his 11th batter, Gleyber Torres swung and missed a fastball for the first strikeout. That was not typical of the two-time NL All-Star.

“Uncharacteristic Luis command wise tonight,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “A lot of deep counts, Yankees were patient in their approach and two home runs hurt. It’s trying to be too fine when he gets ahead in the count.”

It was obvious that Castillo is a different pitcher, though attacking the strike zone but not getting the first pitch strike. “Normally he’s good at getting that first pitch strike and that didn’t happen and it causes that pitch count up,” Servais said.

The Yankees took advantage of their opportunity. Manager Aaron Boone was touting the previous success that Castillo had in the Bronx last season, his first two Mariners starts were against the Yankees (1-0, with a 1,84 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 5 walks.)

What stands out, Castillo (4-6) allowed 3-runs or fewer in each of his last five career starts against the Yankees. If not for the home run ball and walks, Castillo was following that pattern,

Again Yankees pitching held Julio Rodriguez, (2022 Latino Sports AL Rookie MVP) from causing damage, though reaching base twice and recording his 16th stolen base.Jhony Brito (Pueto Plata, D.R.) earned the win, (4-3) pitching a career- high 5-⅔ scoreless innings.

His return to the majors after spending time at Scranton Triple-A resembled a version of Luis Castillo. But the Mariners need Castillo to become the pitcher he was, if not turning around a disappointing season will be that more difficult.

“Right now we are going through a rough patch and I think the good moments are close,” Castillo said.

Rich Mancuso: senior writer @Latinosports.com Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports