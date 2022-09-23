Nothing Else Matters

The prize/ Getty images, MLB

Los Angeles, California. With only 12 games remaining in the 2022 season, the Dodgers have a magic number of 9 to own home field advantage through the World Series. That sounds good but they have a long road ahead of themselves to get to the big show.

Tonight they will try to get a win in their last of a rare 5 game series with Arizona. They beat the Diamondbacks the first 2 games before losing the last 2 and did not look. Offensively and defensively they looked flat.

They should look better tonight with 2022 Cy Young candidate and 2021 Latino Sports NL starting pitcher MVP, Julio Urías on the mound. The Mexican native owns a 17-7 record with a 2.27 ERA and is the ace of this Dodger staff. He will face-off against another Cy Young candidate this year in Zac Gallen, 12-3, 2.52 ERA.

Mookie Betts is not in the lineup for the second time vs these Diamondbacks and is 1-for-13 with a solo home run and three strikeouts over his last four games. I wouldn’t look into anything with that. He is a seasoned pro who will be ready come playoff time.

Tony Gonsolin threw a simulated game today and seemed a bit timid with his throws. He was not throwing full speed for most of his pitches. I would be surprised if he pitches any more games in the season. Why rush him back from his right forearm strain when they have a first round bye in the first round?

So what happened? Urías and Gallen were locked in a 1-1 game. Urías left with a line of 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 1 run 5 strikeouts, 89 pitches, 62 for strikes. Gallen’s line was 8 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, and 13 strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 77 for strikes.

Craig Kimbrel started the 9th inning and gave up a go-ahead HR to Christian Walker. Then in the bottom of the 9th the Diamondbacks bullpen gave up a run with the bases loaded and with 2 outs Mookie Betts came off the bench to drive in the winning run. My question is, why do you take out your best pitcher after the Dodgers showed they had no clue batting against him. Look at his line again. Just like that box of chocolates, you don’t know what you’re gonna get out of the pen. Oh well. A wasted performance by Gallen.

The entire baseball season is a grind for every team. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball right now. 104 wins and counting. But no one will remember that if they don’t win the World Series. It’s what they all play for. Nothing else matters. Let the second season begin!