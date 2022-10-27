November baseball starts tomorrow – Mañana comienza la pelota de noviembre

“The ladies of the past used to wear bathing suits, the ladies of today swallow their dental floss”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

The Question of the Week: During the World Series 50 years ago, in 1972, an unknown player became a hero, because he was the main reason for the victory of the A’s against the Reds in seven games. Do you remember who he was?

The Answer: A receiver who had never been a regular until then, always second, named Gene Tenace, 24, was lined up due to injury to primary Dave Duncan. Well, Tenace hit four home runs, drove in nine runs, scored five, batted 348, slugged 913. He was the first in history to hit home runs in his first two World Series at-bats. That year, in the season, Tenace had batted for 225, five home runs, 32 RBIs.

The unannounced series

Play Ball! But this World Series, which begins tomorrow Friday in Houston, is unannounced. That the Astros would reach the 2022 Classic was assumed by many baseball fans, but very few expected the presence of Philadelphia in this November baseball.

The Phillies fired famed manager Joe Girardi after the first 51 games of the season. Rob Thomson took matters into his own hands and, win after win, led the team to beat the heavily favored Padres in just five games to become National League champions.

Of course, the regular shortstop in San Diego, billionaire Fernando Tatis, is out of action, due to penalties for unforgivable mischief; while Manny Machado and Juan Soto could not throw the roster on their shoulders.

On the other hand, in the American League club there will be a manager, Dusty Baker, of whom some say he is very good, but it will be until the World Series begins, because he is 0-2 in them. He is also good at handling a toothpick between his lips and teeth, in an authentic demonstration of rudeness and dirty attitude, a bad example.

By the way, if Bryce Harper continues his hitting streak, soon Baker will be 0-3.

But in baseball we all know that during the World Series there are more surprises than in the history of Pandora. For a sample, check out this week’s Question and Answer. So it could be until Baker and his Astros win with toothpick and all.

Even now, the Astros have made it to four of the last six World Series. They won one.

-o-o-o-

“Good humor is something very serious”… Eleazar Borquez (El Cheyk).

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———-Español———-

Mañana comienza la pelota de noviembre

“Las damas de antes se ponían el traje de baño, las de ahora se tragan el hilo dental”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

La Pregunta de la Semana: Durante la Serie Mundial de hace 50 años, la de 1972, un pelotero desconocido hasta entonces, se convirtió en héroe, porque fue el principal motivo de la victoria de los Atléticos frente a los Rojos en siete juegos. ¿Recuerdas quién fue?

La Respuesta: Un receptor que nunca había sido regular hasta entonces, siempre segundón, llamado Gene Tenace, de 24 años, fue alineado debido a lesión del principal, Dave Duncan. Pues, Tenace disparó cuatro jonrones, impulsó nueve carreras, anotó cinco, bateó para 348, slugging 913. Fue el primero en la historia en disparar jonrones en sus dos primeros turnos de Serie Mundial. Ese año, en la temporada, Tenace había bateado para 225, cinco jonrones, 32 impulsadas.

La Serie no anunciada

¡Play Ball! Pero ésta Serie Mundial que comienza mañana viernes en Houston, es no anunciada. Que los Astros llegarían al Clásico 2022, lo suponían muchos seguidores del beisbol, pero muy pocos esperaban la presencia de Phiadelphia en esta pelota de noviembre.

Los Phillies despidieron al famoso mánager, Joe Girardi, después de los primeros 51 juegos de la temporada. Rob Thomson se hizo cargo de la situación y victoria tras victoria, condujo al team hasta despachar a los favoritos Padres en apenas cinco juegos, para titularse campeones de la Liga Nacional.

Por supuesto, el shortstop regular en San Diego, el multimillonario Fernando Tatis, está fuera de acción, debido a las sanciones por imperdonables travesuras; mientras que Manny Machado y Juan Soto no pudieron echarse el róster a los hombros.

Del otro lado, en el club de la Liga Americana habrá un mánager, Dusty Baker, de quien algunos dicen es muy bueno, pero será hasta que comienzan las Serie Mundiales, porque en ellas está 0-2. También es bueno manejando entre labios y dientes un palillo dental, en demostración auténtica de mala educación y actitud cochina, un mal ejemplo.

Por cierto, si Bryce Harper sigue en su racha como bateador, pronto Baker estará en 0-3.

Pero en el beisbol todos sabemos que durante la Serie Mundial hay más sorpresas que en la historia de Pandora. Para muestra, revisen La Pregunta y La Respuesta de esta semana. Por eso, podría ser hasta que ganaran Baker y sus Astros con palillo y todo.

Incluso la de ahora, los Astros han llegado a cuatro de las últimas seis Series Mundiales. Ganaron una.

-o-o-o-

“El buen humor es algo muy serio”… Eleazar Borquez (El Cheyk).

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5