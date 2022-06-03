“Now I’m going to be a full-time husband and dad” – “Ahora voy a ser esposo y papá a tiempo completo”

One flea to another flea…: “Do we walk or ride a dog?”…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** “Managers are hired to be fired.” And this old advice now threatens Joe Girardi, who manages a Phillies that cost $233 million this season and can’t find a way to win. They have lost seven of eight games and woke up yesterday with a mark of 21-27… ** Now, when a team is in “the bad”, lightning strikes from Heaven. Phillies second baseman Jean Segura attempted to bunt a pitch with his right hand, instead of the bat, for which he suffered a broken finger. He will be out of action for 12 weeks because he had surgery yesterday…** In announcing his retirement, 39-year-old left-handed pitcher JA Happ said…: “Now I’m going to be a husband and a dad full time”. He pitched for 15 seasons, with eight teams, and went 133-100, 4.13…

** The Dominican from Puerto Plata, Carlos Marínez, was suspended for 80 games, without fees. At 30 years old, he has pitched in nine major league seasons, going 62-52, 3.74. They found that he had consumed Ibutamoren… ** The injury suffered by Jónathan Villar, Cubs infielder, is unique in history. And it hardly happens again. He did exercises, helped by one of those rubber bands that stretch with hands and arms. One of the ends escaped him, in which there was a metal piece that hit his mouth. He lost four teeth…

** Amazon, put on sale the book of my 45 years in journalism and 93 years old. I told as much as I could about my intimacies, professional and personal, in more than 500 pages that they put me to order. I hope to inform you and have a lot of fun…** It was 27 years ago today that Pedro Martínez, with the Expos, pitched a perfect game against the Padres for nine innings. But since the score was tied at scoreless, they went to tenth and Rip Roberts doubled. Another pitcher, Harvey Haddix of the Pirates, pitched a perfect 12 innings in 1950, and they couldn’t credit him with perfection either…

“Ahora voy a ser esposo y papá a tiempo completo”

Una pulga a otra pulga…: “¿Caminamos o nos montamos en un perro?”…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** “A los mánagers se les contrata para ser despedidos”. Y esta vieja conseja amenaza ahora Joe Girardi, quien dirige a unos Phillies que cuestan 233 millones de dólares en esta temporada y no encuentran cómo ganar. Han perdido siete de ocho juegos y amanecieron ayer con marca de 21-27… ** Ahora, cuando un equipo está en “la mala”, del Cielo le caen los rayos. El segunda base de los Phillies, Jean Segura, Intentó tocar un lanzamiento con la mano derecha, en vez del bate, por lo que sufrió fractura de un dedo. Estará fuera de la acción durante 12 semanas, porque ayer lo sometían a una intervención quirúrgica… ** Al anunciar su retiro, el lanzador zurdo JA Happ, de 39 años, dijo…: “Ahora voy a ser esposo y papá a tiempo completo”. Lanzó durante 15 temporadas, con ocho equipos, y dejó record de 133-100, 4.13…

** El dominicano de Puerto Plata, Carlos Marínez, fue suspendido durante 80 juegos, sin honorarios. A los 30 años de edad, ha lanzado en nueve temporadas de Grandes Ligas, para record de 62-52, 3.74. Le encontraron que había consumido Ibutamoren… ** La lesión sufrida por Jónathan Villar, infielder de los Cachorros, es única en la historia. Y difícilmente vuelve a ocurrir. Hacía ejercicios, ayudado por una de esas gomas que estiran con manos y brazos. Se le escapó uno de los extremos, en el cual había una pieza metálica que fue a chocarle la boca. Perdió cuatro dientes…

** Ámazon, puso en venta el libro de mis 45 años en el periodismo y 93 de edad. Conté cuanto pude de mis intimidades, profesionales y personales, en más de 500 páginas que me pusieron a la orden. Espero informarte y divertirte mucho…** Hace hoy 27 años que Pedro Martínez, con los Expos, tiró juego perfecto frente a los Padres durante nueve innings. Pero, como la pizarra estaba empatada a cero, pasaron al décimo y Rip Roberts le conectó doble. Otro lanzador, Harvey Haddix, de los Piratas, tiró 12 innings perfectos en 1950, y tampoco pudieron acreditarle la perfección…

