NY Yankees Aaron Judge & NY Mets Francisco Lindor nominated for the Roberto Clemente Humanitarian Award

SOUTH BRONX, NY — In 1971 MLB began honoring players for their philanthropic work outside of the stadium. That award was then called the “Commissioner’s Award.” In 1973 the award was renamed the “Roberto Clemente Award” as a tribute to Clemente following his passing.

Since then, all 30 teams name a nominee who is then voted on by fans and selected by a panel that includes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, and TBS), MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr.

The award is considered baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers, the award recognizes the MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One will be honored at the 2023 World Series. The New York honorees selected were the following.

Francisco Lindor: In addition to generous donations made to assist in recovery efforts in his native Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona, Lindor has a passion for improving access to education. Carrying a strong appreciation for his own experiences as a student, Lindor has worked with his alma mater, Montverde Academy, to fund additions at the school. He was the main donor on the project to build Lindor Hall at Montverde, a middle school building with state-of-the-art resources for students, and funds a scholarship for students in need of financial assistance.

Aaron Judge: Judge is known for his leadership on the field, but he works to be a responsible community leader, too, giving back to his communities both in the Bronx and in and around his hometown of Linden, Calif. His ALL-RISE Foundation, created in 2018, has helped over 2,000 children in those communities through its mini-grant program, paying for registration and transportation to leadership conferences, holding baseball camps and supporting students in becoming responsible citizens through local organizations.

Sept. 15 marks the 22nd annual Roberto Clemente Day, which was established by Major League Baseball to honor Clemente’s legacy. The Yankees, coincidentally, will play in Pittsburgh that day.

