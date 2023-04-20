Oakland A’s Purchase Land in Las Vegas for New Stadium

Oakland Coliseum - Image Credit: NBC/MLB

Statement released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday April 19th

“The A’s have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a future ballpark in Las Vegas. We realize this is a difficult day for our Oakland fans and community.”

“For more than 20 years, the A’s have focused on securing a new home for the Club, and have invested unprecedented time and resources for the past six years to build a ballpark in Oakland. Even with support from fans, leaders at the city, county and state level, and throughout the broader community, the process to build a new ballpark in Oakland has made little forward progress for some time. We have made a strong and sincere effort to stay here. We recognize that this is very hard to hear. We are disappointed that we have been unable to achieve our shared vision of a waterfront ballpark. As we shift our focus to Vegas, we will continue to share details about next steps.”

To read more on the Athletics’ potential move to Las Vegas, read this article posted on MLB.com by Martín Gallegos – A’s purchase land in Las Vegas for new ballpark

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports