Ohtani Does Not Appear In Angels Photo – Ohtani No Aparece En Foto De Angelinos

“I’m going to the opera whether I’m sleepy or not”… Henny Yungman.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Message to Julio Urías: Never hit a woman again.

Something that insults them much more is turning your back on them and walking away from where they are.

They prefer to be hit, than being despised like that.

For being ignored, they can’t sue…

Also, in one of those punches you could damage your left hand, and then, how are you going to pitch?…

** The poet said: “To hit the ladies, not even with the petal of a rose”…

The construction worker said: “That’s right, not even flowers, but with a rod or something more blunt”…

-o-o-o-

The cannibal wife asked her husband, the cannibal:

“Who is that woman who walks with you!?

She ain’t no woman, girl, she’s my dinner”.

-o-o-o-

** On a day like today, but in 1965, 58 years ago, the Cuban shortstop, Dagoberto Campaneris, played all nine positions, when he belonged to the Kansas City Athletics.

But the Angels won 5-3…

** Three years later, the Venezuelan utility, César Tovar, with the Twins, also appeared in all nine positions, against the Oakland Athletics.

Minnesota won 2-1…

** Shohei Ohtani, league leader in home runs, 44; triples, eight; walks received, 91; on-base percentage, 412; on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, 1.066; he’s so sore on one side of his body, he couldn’t even pose for the Angels photo.

Instead, a double pose for him.

In addition, the team from Anaheim is doing very badly, with 64-74…

** The Yankees slugger from Florida, Anthony Rizzo, won’t be able to play until 2024, if his recovery over the winter pays off.

Since May 28, when he had a collision with Fernando Tatis (San Diego), Rizzo has suffered from serious brain problems…

** A 2023 Dodgers-Astros World Series could be one of the most bombastic in history…

Tomorrow is another day; lets see what it brings!…

** Since there are bleachers in the stadiums, fans believes it is their right, or feel emboldened by the opportunity to field any ball hit their way or near them.

Sometimes a ball is captured or diverted in fair territory.

At Minute Maid Park, Yordan Álvarez (Astros), hit a ball against the Yankees that was close to going over the fence on left field.

A fan reached, did not catch the ball, but instead interfered with the play and changed the trajectory of the ball.

Left fielder Everson Pereira, couldn’t catch it, but the play was still ruled an out! Yankees 6 Astros 1…

-o-o-o-

“Correct and corrupt are very similar words” … Joseph McKadew.

(En Español)

Ohtani No Aparece En Foto De Angelinos

“Voy a la ópera, tenga o no sueño”… Henny Yungman.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mensaje para Julio Urías: Jamás vuelvas a pegarle a una mujer.

Algo que las insulta mucho más es darles la espalda y caminar lejos de donde están ellas.

Prefieren les pegues, a que las desprecies así.

Por dejarlas plantadas, no pueden demandarte…

Además, en uno de esos puñetazos puedes dañarte la mano zurda, y entonces, ¿Cómo vas tirar para home?…

** Dijo el poeta: “A las damas, ni con el pétalo de una rosa”…

Dijo el peón de la construcción: “Así es, a las damas ni con flores, pero sí con con una cabilla o algo más contundente”…

-o-o-o-

La caníbal preguntó a su esposo, el caníbal:

¿¡Quién es esa mujer que anda contigo!?

No es ninguna mujer, chica, es mi cena.

-o-o-o-

** Tal día como hoy, pero en 1965, hace 58 años, el shortstop cubano, Dagoberto Campaneris, jugó las nueve posiciones, cuando pertenecía a los Atléticos de Kansas City.

Pero ganaron los Angelinos 5-3…

** Tres años después, el utility venezolano, César Tovar, con los Twins, también apareció en las nueve posiciones, frente a los Atléticos de Oakland.

Ganó Minnesota 2-1…

** Shohei Ohtani, líder de la Liga en jonrones, 44; triples, ocho; bases por bolas recibidas, 91; porcentaje de embasado, 412; porcentaje de embasado más sluggings, 1.066; está tan adolorido de un costado, que no pudo posar para la foto de los Angelinos.

Aparece un doble que mandaron a posar por él. Además, los de Anaheim van muy mal, con 64-74…

** El slugger de los Yankees, el floridiano Anthony Rizzo, no podrá jugar hasta 2024, si la recuperación durante el invierno rinde buenos resultados.

Desde el 28 de mayo, cuando sufrió un choque con Fernando Tatis, padece de graves problemas cerebrales…

** La Serie Mundial Dodgers-Astros 2023, podría ser de las más rimbombantes en la historia… ¡Amanecerá veremos!…

** Ocurre desde que existen los bleachers en los estadios.

Los fanáticos se creen con el derecho y se envalentonan con la oportunidad de fildear cualquier pelota bateada.

Muchas veces la capturan o la desvían en territorio de fair.

En Minute Maid Park, Yordan Álvarez (Astros), bateó contra los Yankees una que estuvo cerca de irse por el leftfield.

Un espectador por poco la captura, pero lo que hizo fue cambiarle el rumbo.

Everson Pereira no pudo atraparla, pero de todas maneras, sentenciaron ¡out! Yankees 6 Astros 1…

-o-o-o-

“Muy parecidas las palabras correcto y corrupto”… Joseph McKadew.

