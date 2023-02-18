Ohtani will be out of the Angels – Ohtani estará fuera de los Angelinos

“Learning to drive my wife lasted three and a half cars”… Pachomio.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** ‘Spring Training’ has already begun, but hey, spring won’t come until Tuesday, March 21…

** He was in his 81 years, he had been one of the best catchers for 21 seasons; and later he became a stellar television commentator, through which he made himself heard, entertaining, brilliant, didactic, in 18 seasons. He has died, victim of a heart attack, Tim McCarver. Friendly and helpful co-worker at all times. I join in the pain of his beautiful daughters, Kathy Kelley. Unforgettable Tim!…

** Clearly, Shohei Ohtani assumes this is his last season in Anaheim. It is what once again comes to me from the West, and what his agents, CAA Sports and he himself have expressed without having said it face to face. They believe that the Angels are far from reaching the World Series, which is the dream of the Japanese boy, who has earned nine million 695 dollars for his first five seasons with the team, which has to pay him another 30 million for this year, before being a free agent, in October 2023. Ohtani, 28, hopes to be the first in history to sign for 500 million for 10 seasons …

** Going into these workouts, most scouts agree that if the Orioles develop most of their prospects, they will soon be a winning team for many seasons.

That group of future Baltimoreans is led by infielder Gunnar Henderson, 21, an Alabama native who is said to field like Luis Aparicio and hit like Hank Aaron.

The Orioles field eight of the most promising prospects, the most among any team. There are names like the shortstop, Jackson Hollyday; pitcher Grayson Rodríguez, whom they consider could be stellar in the Majors in only two years.

Baltimore is a popular area for baseball. He deserves the return of the ball in October, to remember those years at the Metropolitan Stadium.

Ohtani estará fuera de los Angelinos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Ya comenzaron los ‘entrenamientos de primavera’, pero, ¡ojo!, la primavera no llegará hasta el martes 21 de marzo…

** Estaba en sus 81 años, había sido durante 21 temporadas de los mejores catchers; y después se convirtió en estelar comentarista de la televisión, a través de la cual se dejó oír, ameno, genial, didáctico, en 18 temporadas. Ha muerto, víctima de un infarto al corazón, Tim McCarver. Compañero de trabajo amistoso y colaborador en todo momento. Me uno al dolor de sus bellas hijas, Kathy Kelley. ¡Inolvidable, Tim!…

** Evidentemente, Shohei Ohtani supone que ésta es su última temporada en Anaheim. Es lo que una vez más me llega desde occidente, y lo que sus agentes, CAA Sports y él mismo han expresado sin haberlo dicho de frente. Ellos creen que los Angelinos están lejos de llegar a la Serie Mundial, lo que es el sueño del mozo japonés, quien ha cobrado nueve millones 695 ni dólares por sus primeras cinco temporadas con el equipo, el cual ha de pagarle otros 30 millones por este año, antes de ser agente libre, en octubre 2023. Ohtani, de 28 años de edad, espera ser el primero en la historia en firmar por 500 millones para 10 campañas…

** Al comenzar estos entrenamientos, la mayoría de los scouts coinciden en que, si los Orioles desarrollan a la mayoría de sus prospectos, serán pronto un equipo ganador por muchas temporadas.

Ese grupo del futuro baltimoreano está encabezado por el infielder, Gunnar Hénderson, de 21 años, nativo de Alabama, de quien dicen fildea como Luis Aparicio y batea como Hank Aaron.

Los Orioles apareen con ocho de los prospectos más prometedores, el mayor número entre todos los equipos. Ahí figuran nombres como el del shortstop, Jackson Hollyday; el pitcher Grayson Rodríguez, a quienes consideran podrán ser estelares en las Mayores solo en dos años.

Báltimere es un área de buena afición por el beisbol. Merece el regreso de la pelota de octubre, para recordar aquellos años del Metropólitan Stadium.

