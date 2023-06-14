COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETE FIGHT CARD FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 18, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

LIVE PARAMOUNT+ COVERAGE OF COMBATE GLOBAL BEGINS WITH A PRE-SHOW AT 9:30 P.M. ET/6:30 P.M PT (Photo Combate Global)

FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT:

MARTIN “EL TORO” BRAVO (MEXICO) VS. JOSE “TIRO LOCO” FERREIRA (CHILE)

FEATURED WOMEN’S ATOMWEIGHT BOUT:

MELISSA GOMEZ (CHILE) VS. ANNA SOMERS (USA)

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

CRISTIAN “PUAS” PEREZ (MEXICO)

VS.

BRUNO “AQUILES CANNETTI (ARGENTINA)

MIAMI – June 14, 2023 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the completion of its next fight card with four new bouts, streaming live on Paramount+, on Sunday, June 18.

Sunday’s live coverage of COMBATE GLOBAL on Paramount+ will begin with a 30-minute pre-show, co-hosted by play-by-play announcer Jimmy Smith and color commentator, Rodolfo Roman, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, and will be immediately followed by the first live bout at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

In the previously announced lightweight (155 pounds) main event, 23-year-old burgeoning star Cristian “Puas” Perez (11-1) will square off with former world champion Bruno “Aquiles” Cannetti (11-6).

Among the new matchups announced today was a featured, main card featherweight (145 pounds) showdown between Martin “El Toro” Bravo (13-3) and undefeated Jose “Tiro Loco” Ferreira (10-0).

Fighting out of Cerritos, Calif., the 29-year-old Bravo, who hails from Rosarito, B.C., Mexico, was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 competition reality television show that pitted a collection of the best lightweight (155 pounds) fighters from nine different Spanish speaking countries against one another.

Bravo signed with Combate Global in 2021, and resurrected his career with back-to-back, first round victories – a TKO (punches) of Andrew Whitney on September 17, followed by a submission (armbar) of Jose “Froggy” Estrada on December 3.

Sidelined for the entirety of 2022 due to an injury, Bravo will look to return to form in 2023, beginning with the fight with Ferreira.

The 25-year-old Ferreira of Temuco, Chile has been an unstoppable force in competition, thus far, since turning professional five years ago and competing regionally in his home country.

Two years ago, Ferreira re-located to Chicago, Ill. where he joined one of the top MMA camps in the world in Mike Valle’s Team VFS.

Ferreira made his COMBATE GLOBAL debut last September 16, dominating Irish upstart Patrick “The Leech” Lehane, the dark horse winner of the COMBATE GLOBAL one-night, four-man European tournament in 2021, to earn a unanimous decision over Lehane.

Last November 4, Ferreira returned to La Jaula, scoring a first round (4:39) TKO (knee strike to the body, followed by punches) on Venezuelan Genier Penagos.

In a featured women’s atomweight (105 pounds) contest announced today, another unbeaten Chilean, Melissa Gomez (2-0), will take on American Anna Somers (1-1).

The 31-year-old Gomez jumpstarted her professional career with Combate Global in 2022, earning back-to-back victories – a unanimous decision over Jharely Reyes and a split decision over Elizabeth Avila – on May 20 and August 12, respectively.

Like Gomez, the 29-year-old Somers of Chicago notched her first professional career win in 2022 with a first round (4:05) technical submission of Mexico’s Irlanda Galindo by way of kimura, after Galindo refused to tap out on April 8.

The preliminary bout card will be highlighted by a bantamweight (135 pounds) tilt between Hector Ferral (6-2) of Juarez, Chih., Mexico and Fabia “Potro” Sintes (4-2) of Barcelona, Spain.

A women’s strawweight (115 pounds) matchup will see Damari Olivares (1-1) of Gran Canaria, Spain face off with Tyler Schaefer (1-3) of San Diego, Calif.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.COMBATEGLOBAL.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.