On The Move: Harrison Bader inks one-year deal with Mets

NEW YORK — Yes, we can all agree on the 2023-2024 MLB Hot Stove not living up to what we expected and hoped for; but with that being said, there was an interesting free agency signing out of Flushing, Queens, this morning — as the former Yankee Harrison Bader, a Bronxville, N.Y., native reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets for a grand total of $10.5 million, according to multiple sources.

Known for his stellar defense in center field, Bader, 29, who turns 30 in June, has played in 523 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-August of 2022), 98 with the New York Yankees (August of 2022-September of 2023), and 14 as a Cincinnati Red (September of 2023). He was named the 2021 National League Glove award winner for his tremendous efforts in center field, and also finished sixth in the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year award voting.

Now, the main concern for the Mets regarding Bader is his ongoing injury history, missing 140 games in the last two seasons. Several of those injuries were sustained to his obliques, hamstrings, and calves, which can be an indicator on him — hopefully and potentially — improving his offseason workout regime, as well as daily baseball related training sessions throughout spring training and the regular season.

Those College Days

A Gator Reunion? Mets right-handed slugger Pete Alonso, and Bader spent two seasons together as college teammates at the University of Florida (2014-2015), winning a total of 92 games throughout that span with 41 losses, and reached the 2015 College Baseball World Series semifinals in Omaha, Nebraska.

Reunited by the orange and blue 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/7lTHbzgPiT — MLB (@MLB) January 4, 2024

Months later, Bader was selected by St. Louis in the 2015 MLB Draft (third round, 100th pick overall), while Alonso was selected a year later by the Mets (second round, 64th pick overall in the 2016 MLB Draft).

2023 Statistics

In 98 games played combined with the Yankees and Reds, Bader posted a .232 batting average, to go along with seven HR, 40 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 17 walks.

Against RHP: .207/.240/.262 slash line in 247 plate appearances

Against LHP: .299/.361/.575 slash line in 97 plate appearances

Other than him starting at center field or moving there during late-game situations; perhaps, the Mets led by first-year manager Carlos Mendoza, opt to platoon Bader in certain opposing pitching matchups based on the statistics above.

NY Mets 2024 Projected Outfield Alignment – Notes and More

Starling Marte: right fielder, returning from multiple IL stints in 2023

Brandon Nimmo: center fielder, who can transition to a corner outfield position while Bader is in center field

Harrison Bader: a Gold Glove caliber center fielder, who gives the Mets several options in lineup construction and defensive alignments

Jeff McNeil: utility on defense overall, where he can start at second base, but also move to left field

Tyrone Taylor: acquired in December of 2023 by the Mets from the Brewers in a trade, 74 games played for Milwaukee in 2023 (16 at LF, 7 at CF, 51 at RF)

DJ Stewart: primarily a designated hitter or pinch hitter off the bench, who played 44 games for the Mets on defense in 2023 (3 at LF, 41 at RF)

