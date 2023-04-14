“One of the highest on my list, probably number one” – Manny Machado on winning 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award

Manny Machado, recipient of 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Manny Machado had been on the LatinoMVP award ballot before, but his 2022 season stood out quite differently for those in the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association. When the LSWBA began to round up their recommendations and final votes on each award category during the offseason, Machado’s name was nearly everywhere…

The 30-year-old posted a .298/.366/.531 slash line last season with 32 home runs, 102 RBI, and 172 hits in 150 games played. He led the Padres to an 89-win regular season along with a National League Championship Series appearance, San Diego’s first since 1998.

However, an athlete’s performance on the field is not the only factor taken into consideration during our LatinoMVP award voting process. The award beginning in 1990, known as a Latin Grammy, the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players, allows Latino players to get the recognition they deserve and become the models that many young Latinos should see.

Ever since the start of his career, Manny has represented his Dominican and Latino roots to the fullest – standing as a role model for the youth watching him play from across the globe, and especially those watching in Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the Padres most recent road trip to New York, we had the chance to inform Manny on his achievement of winning the 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award. We explained to him the history behind the LatinoMVP award, the voting process, and then, revealed to him the massive news!

Part 2 of the interview pic.twitter.com/ph2zD31BIj — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 12, 2023

The following is our short interview with Manny Machado, the 2022 National League LatinoMVP.

LS: Manny, we just gave you the history of an award that’s a bit older than you are.

MM: (He laughs) yes, a little bit by a couple of years.

LS: We are very proud of the fact that you finally won this award, you were on the ballot, and you won. You have won many other awards, the fact that you won the LatinoMVP award, what do you think about that?

MM: Well, just knowing the history now that you gave me a little while ago you know it’s a tremendous honor. I think you know this will probably be one of the highest ones on my list, probably number one. Just to get nominated and winning it and being able to do it as a Latino player and you know it’s just, I mean from what I’ve heard it’s just an unbelievable honor and I’m blessed to have accomplished it.

LS: And what do you think about an award that’s exclusively for Latino baseball players?

MM: It’s huge. It’s the first time I hear about it, and it should be known more. I think you know as players we give a lot to the community; we give a lot to this game, and you know sometimes it goes unrecognized and, in our countries, and where we’re from you know it’s bigger than the game. And for it to be recognized at this level, it’s something that needs to grow more.

LS: Manny you have won many awards. This one we are going to give to you during Hispanic Heritage Month in front of your home fans in September. How are you going to feel about that?

MM: I don’t know. I mean to me, that’s a special month for us. it’s going to be a special award and you know I’m just looking forward to that day and, just be welcomed and blessed to have the opportunity to receive that.

We’d like to send a special thank you to the San Diego Padres media department for assisting with our interview.

