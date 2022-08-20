One Special Award, LatinoMVP Award

Julio Pabón, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & James Fiorentino. (Photo Bill Menzel/Latino Sports)

Bronx, NY – Yesterday Latino Sports and the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) presented Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with his 2021 AL LatinoMVP award. These awards are usually given at the players home stadium, but we decided to give Vladimir Jr. his award during the teams visit to Yankee stadium because NYC has the largest number of Dominican press professionals in MLB, and this would help promote Vladimir back in the Dominican Republic. The Blue Jays also did their part to promote Vladimir in Toronto. Their media team worked with us to assure that the fans back home in Toronto would know of Vladimir’s award by informing and having their photographer and social media coordinators present at the awards presentation.

The award was presented by Julio Pabón, President of Latino Sports and founder of the LatinoMVP award and Mr. James Fiorentino the nationally acclaimed artist who paints the LatinoMVP awards. The LatinoMVP awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players. The award began in 1989 when members of the Latino and non-Latino press believed that perhaps Texas Rangers outfielder, Ruben Sierra was overlooked for the American League MVP award. The awards have become very popular and known by many of the Latino players and teams. Many consider the award the equivalent of winning a Latin Grammy.

Vladimir was all smiles when he saw the award for the first time a beautiful watercolor portrait of himself handed to him on a small on field ceremony by the third base coach side. He smiled even more when we told him that this was the first time in the 32-year history of the awards that both a father and son had won the award. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. won the LatinoMVP award in 2002 playing for the Montreal Expos.

The remaining awards will be given during Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated between September 15th to October 15th. The following are the upcoming awards presentations.

September 16th Tampa Bay to award the 2021 AL LatinoMVP to Wander Franco and the 2020 award to Randy Arozarena.

September 18th San Francisco Giants to award the AL LatinoMVP Closer to Carlos Rodón

September 20th LA Dodgers to award the NL Pitcher of the year to Julio Urías

September 27th San Diego Padres to award the NL LatinoMVP award to Juan Soto

Both Cardinals Alex Reyes NL LatinoMVP Closer & Reds NL Vladimir Gutiérrez LatinoMVP Rookie are both injured and out for the season. Those two awards will be given to them during the 2023 Spring Training.