Oneil Cruz looks ready to go for 2024 season

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz had himself a day this past Sunday in a Spring Training exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting two home runs. The 25-year-old, of Nizao, Dominican Republic, who was named the National League LatinoMVP Rookie award winner in 2022, hit the first home run at 116.6 MPH, while the second one went for 114.4 MPH off the bat. Cruz missed the majority of the 2023 season after suffering a fractured fibula to his left foot during a collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala at home-plate, which took place in April. Based on the swings below, Cruz sure looks 100% recovered and ready to go for the 2024 season.
Oneil Cruz CRUSHED this baseball at 116 MPH. 😮 pic.twitter.com/J9QCIn3RRs
— MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2024
Oneil Cruz does it again!
His second rocket of the day 💪 pic.twitter.com/1PmDPXPanD
— MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2024
