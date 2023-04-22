Only two complete games this year…- Sólo dos juegos completos este año…

“I do not propose to end social networks, but I do propose to control them”… Ana María Polo.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Relievers won five percent of major league games in 1903. But 45% in 2020, Before the second half of the last century, every starter was expected to throw out his entire game. He was changed only due to injury or very poor performances. Less strategy was required of managers.

Those cold numbers tell the triumphant story of Academies, managers and coaches transforming the use of the bullpen. That comparison between those numbers and the current ones was sent to me by my friend, Matt Martingale, who published it in his popular “Playin Paper”.

Of course, at the same rate the value of the men in the bullpen has changed. Before, those who went in those directions at the beginning of each game were old potbellied men who avoided retirement. Now they are boys prepared in the Academies and in the minors, to face the special responsibilities of saving the games.

Figures like Mariano Rivera, John Franco, Dennis Eckersley, John Smoltz, Trevor Hoffman, Rollie Finger, Billy Wagner, Rich Gossage, José Mesa, Craig Kimbrel and Kerles Hansen have given special shine to those corners, beyond the fences. And the first who was notable as a reliever was Hoyt Wilhem, who pitched for 21 years (1952-1962) making a knuckleball famous, which for many was unhittable.

Now one sees Justin Verlánder take the mound, and assumes that he is prepared to throw five or six innings. It is that in the bullpen, there is not only an arm specialized in making the last three outs of the game, but also others who for years learned how to make consecutive zeros in those intermediate innings.

Before the fateful Rules 5.10(f) and 5.10(g) of the three mandatory hitters, there were lefties who pitched only to a lefty, and righties who specialized in putting out a righty.

In other words, the new Rules go against strategy, which is one of the great and valuable points of baseball.

But managers are loath to indulge in the comfort of less movement from their pitchers. In the first 20 days of the season this year, there were only two complete games, by Sandy Alcántara (Marlins) and Gerrit Cole (Yankees), both against the Twins. If the experience of those who lead the teams has led them to such use of the bullpen in more than a hundred years of experience, there must be a lot of good in it.

—————Español—————

Sólo dos juegos completos este año…

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Los relevistas ganaron el cinco por ciento de los juegos de Grandes Ligas en 1903. Pero el 45% en 2020,

Antes de la segunda mitad del Siglo pasado, se esperaba que todo abridor tirara su juego completo. Se le cambiaba solamente por lesión o por actuaciones muy deficientes. Se exigía menos estrategia a los mánagers.

Esos fríos números cuentan la historia triunfal de Academias, mánagers y coaches en la transformación del uso del bullpén.

Esa comparación aquellos números con los de ahora, me la hace llegar mi amigo, Matt Martingale, quien la publicó en su popular “Playin Paper”.

Por supuesto, al mismo ritmo ha cambiado el valor de los hombres del bullpén. Antes, quienes iban por esos rumbos al comenzar cada juego, eran viejos barrigones que esquivaban el retiro. Ahora son muchachos preparados en las Academias y en las menores, para afrontar las especiales responsabilidades de salvar los juegos.

Figuras como Mariano Rivera, John Franco, Dennis Eckersley, John Smoltz, Trevor Hoffman, Rollie Finger, Billy Wagner, Rich Gossage, José Mesa, Craig Kimbrel y Kerles Hansen, han dado especial brillo a esos rincones, más allá de las bardas.

Y el primero que fue notable como relevista fue Hoyt Wilhem, quien lanzó durante 21 años (1952-1962) haciendo famoso un knuckleball, que para muchos fue imbateable.

Ahora uno ve subir a la lomita a Justin Verlánder, y supone que va preparado para tirar cinco o seis innings. Es que en el bullpén, no sólo hay un brazo especializado en hacer los tres últimos outs del juego, sino también otros que durante años aprendieron cómo hacer ceros seguidos en esos innings intermedios.

Antes de las fatídicas Reglas 5.10(f) Y 5.10(g) de los tres bateadores obligatorios, hubo zurdos que le lanzaban solamente a un zurdo, y derechos especialistas en poner fuera a un derecho.

O sea, las nueva Reglas atentan contra la estrategia, que es uno de los puntos grandes, valiosos, del beisbol.

Pero los mánagers se resisten a entregarse a la comodidad de menos movimientos de sus lanzadores. En los primeros 20 días de la temporada de este año, solamente hubo dos juegos completos, por Sandy Alcántara (Marlins) y Gerrit Cole (Yankees), ambos frente a los Twins.

Si la experiencia de quienes dirigen los equipos, los ha llevado a tal uso del bullpén en más de cien años de experiencia, mucho de bueno ha de tener.

