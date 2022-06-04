“Do you remember when it was sloppiness, carelessness, poor presentation, a face with only 24 hours without being shaved?… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – One of the few great pitchers in baseball history who hasn’t won the Cy Young has been a Cy Young… You know why.

Now, the number of those who have more than one of these valuable trophies, in the 152 years that have gone by in the Major Leagues, is only 21. And only two natives of Latin America are in that select group, according to what my friends at Yeardbarker inform me.

Roger Clemens is a scandal among those Cy Young winners, because he has received it seven times.

They are followed by Randy Johnson, with five; and Steve Carlton and Greg Maddux, who each had four.

The native Latin Americans at this party are the Quisqueyan, Pedro Martínez, who collected three such awards, one with the Expos, in 1997 and two with the Red Sox, in 1999 and 2000. The other is the Tachirian, Johán Santana, who received the Cy Young in 2004 and 2006, both times in uniform with the Minnesota Twins.

Others with three Cy Youngs on the Yeardbarker list…: Sandy Koufax, Clayton Kershaw, Jim Palmer, Tom Seaver.

And the rest of those who have won two Cy Youngs…: Bob Gibson, Tom Glavine, Jacob deGrom, Roy Halladay, Corey Kluber, Tim Lincecún, Denny McLain, Gaylor Perry, Bret Saberhagen, Justin Verlánder.

The Cy Young has been awarded since 1956, when it was won by the Dodgers’ Don Newcombe, and it was a single award each year. This was the case until 1967, when they began to award one from each League.

Cy Young was a pitching monster. In addition to his 511 victories, he left other unattainable marks, both positive and negative. Yes, he is great even for what he did wrong. For example, it seems impossible for someone in the Major Leagues to reach 315 losses, let alone that with such a number of games lost, he would be elevated to the Hall of Fame.

Neither will anyone allow seven thousand 92 hits and two thousand 147 earned runs.

Nor will there be another pitcher capable of starting 815 games, finishing 749 games and pitching 7,356 innings.

Young did all this in 22 seasons, between 1890 and 1911, with teams from Cleveland, St. Louis and Boston. He made his Major League debut at age 23 and retired at 45. He died in country quiet, on his farm in Newcomerstown, Ohio, on November 4, 1955.

Denton True Young. Called Cy because they said his fastball had the force of a cyclone.

Solo dos latinos con más de un Cy Young

“¿Recuerdas cuando era desaseo, descuido, mala presentación, una cara con solo 24 horas sin ser rasurada?… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Uno de los pocos grandes lanzadores en la historia del beisbol, que no ha ganado el Cy Young, ha sido Cy Young… Ya sabes por qué.

Ahora, el número de quienes tienen más de uno de estos valiosos trofeos, en los 152 años que van de Grandes Ligas, es de apenas 21. Y solamente dos nativos de Latinoamérica están en ese selecto grupo, según me informan mis amigos de Yeardbarker.

Roger Clemens es un escándalo entre esos ganadores del Cy Young, porque lo ha recibido siete veces.

Le siguen, Randy Johnson, con cinco; y Steve Carlton y Greg Maddux, quienes obtuvieron cuatro cada uno.

Los nativos latinoamericanos en esta fiesta son el quisqueyano, Pedro Martínez, quien coleccionó tres de tales galardones, uno con los Expos, en 1997 y dos con los Medias Rojas, en 1999 y 2000. El otro es el tachirense, Johán Santana, quien recibió el Cy Young en 2004 y 2006, en ambas oportunidades uniformado con los Twins de Minnesota.

Otros con tres Cy Young en la lista de Yeardbarker…: Sandy Koufax, Clayton Kershaw, Jim Palmer, Tom Seaver.

Y el resto de los que han ganado dos Cy Young…: Bob Gibson, Tom Glavine, Jacob deGrom, Roy Halladay, Corey Kluber, Tim Lincecún, Denny McLain, Gaylor Perry, Bret Saberhagen, Justin Verlánder.

El Cy Young se entrega desde 1956, cuando lo ganó Don Newcombe, de los Dodgers, y era un solo premio cada año. Así fue hasta 1967, cuando comenzaron a premiar a uno de cada Liga.

Cy Young fue un monstruo del pitcheo. Además de sus 511 victorias, dejó otras marcas inalcanzables, tanto positivas como negativas. Sí, resulta grande hasta por lo que hizo mal. Por ejemplo, parece imposible que alguien en Grandes Ligas llegue a 315 derrotas, y menos que con tal suma de juegos perdidos, sea elevado al Hall de la Fama.

Tampoco llegará nadie a permitir siete mil 92 incogibles y dos mil 147 carreras limpias.

Tampoco habrá otro pitcher capaz de abrir 815 juegos, terminar 749 y lanzar siete mil 356 innings.

Todo ésto lo hizo Young en 22 temporadas, entre 1890 y 1911, con equipos de Cléveland, San Luis y Boston. Debutó en Grandes Ligas a los 23 años y se retiró a los 45. Murió en tranquilidad campesina, en su granja de Newcomerstown, Ohio, el cuatro de noviembre de 1955.

Denton True Young. Llamado Cy porque decían que su recta tenía la fuerza de un ciclón.

