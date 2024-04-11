Opening Day at BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER, FL — This past Tuesday marked the 2024 season opener for the Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League, with 4,500 fans in attendance. The Threshers are the “low Single-A” affiliate of the National League Philadelphia Phillies.
The roster includes five Latino players, including pitchers Jaydenn Estanista (Willemstad, Curaçao), Cristian Hernandez (Cumana, Venezuela), Saul Teran (Caracas, Venezuela), and outfielders Raylin Heredia (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), and Ricardo Rosario (Maracay, Venezuela). Hernandez and Rosario are on the MLB rehab assignment.
Rosario started the game as the Threshers designated hitter and went one for four with a double, while Heredia had a single in four trips to the plate. Teran pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the 5-4 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.
Heredia is the 20th overall prospect in the Phillies organization, and shortstop Aidan Miller is ranked third overall.
The Threshers will face the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, every day/night through Sunday, which is the format in the Florida State League. Next week, the Threshers will be in Dunedin, Florida, to face the Bluejays, Toronto’s Single-A affiliate.
Latino Sports will be your “window” to the Threshers, providing updates on players and game results.
Contact Joe Ferrara – Email: jaferrara@outlook.com
