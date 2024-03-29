Connect with us

Opening Day Rosters Feature 264 Internationally-Born Players

Image Credit: MLB

The following news was announced by Major League Baseball – Opening Day Rosters Feature 264 Internationally-Born Players; 27.8% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 19 Countries and Territories; Total of 264 International Players Marks Fourth-Most All-Time

A total of 264 players represented 19 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2024 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The total of 264 international players marks the fourth-most all-time on Opening Day rosters, behind only 2020 (291, with expanded 30-man active rosters); 2022 (275, with expanded 28-man active rosters); and 2023 (270, with 26-man active rosters).

The 264 players born outside the U.S. (27.8%) come from a total pool of 949 players (779 active 26-man roster players and 170 Major League players on inactive, injured or restricted lists) on March 28th rosters. Opening Day and inactive list players represented 19 countries and territories by birthplace.

As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues among countries and territories outside the United States with 108 players, representing its second-highest total ever behind only 2020 (110).

Dominican Republic flag on Minute Maid Park scoreboard in Houston – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Venezuela ranks second with 58 players, while Cuba places third with 18 players. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (17); Canada (13, marking its highest total since 17 players on 2013 Opening Day rosters); Mexico (12); Japan (10, marking its highest total since having 11 players on 2013 Opening Day rosters); Colombia (5); Panama (5); Curaçao (4); South Korea (3); Australia (2); Aruba (1); the Bahamas (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); Nicaragua (1); and South Africa (1). Houston Astros pitcher Tayler Scott, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, became just the second South African-born player on Opening Day rosters in Major League history, joining Toronto’s Gift Ngoepe (2018).

Yordan Álvarez (2022 AL LatinoMVP), José Altuve (2017 AL LatinoMVP) and Jeremy Peña (2022 ALCS MVP and 2022 WS MVP) – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

For the fourth consecutive season, the Astros have the most internationally-born players with a total of 16 on their roster.

They are followed by the San Diego Padres (15), Boston Red Sox (14), Miami Marlins (14), Cleveland Guardians (12), Minnesota Twins (11), New York Mets (11), Pittsburgh Pirates (11) and Tampa Bay Rays (11). The Red Sox, Astros, Padres and Rays each have players from seven different countries and territories outside the U.S., tied for the most in the Majors among the 30 Clubs. They are followed by the Chicago Cubs (6) and the Twins (6).

Please see below for the complete list of internationally-born players on 2024 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.

ARUBA (1)

Bogaerts, Xander, SD

AUSTRALIA (2)

Hendriks, Liam, BOS

Mead, Curtis, TB

BAHAMAS (1)

Chisholm Jr., Jazz, MIA

BRAZIL (1)

Gomes, Yan, CHI

CANADA (13)

Brash, Matt, SEA

Guerrero Jr., Vladimir, TOR

Julien, Edouard, MIN

Naylor, Bo, CLE

Naylor, Josh, CLE

O’Neill, Tyler, BOS

Paxton, James, LAD

Pivetta, Nick, BOS

Quantrill, Cal, COL

Romano, Jordan, TOR

Smith, Cade, CLE

Soroka, Michael, CWS

Toro, Abraham, OAK

COLOMBIA (5)

Patiño, Luis, SD

Quintana, Jose, NYM

Ramírez, Harold, TB

Urshela, Gio, DET

Zuñiga, Guillo, LAA

CUBA (18)

Abreu, José, HOU

Alvarez, Yordan, HOU

Arozarena, Randy, TB

Blanco, Dairon, KC

Cano, Yennier, BAL

Chapman, Aroldis, PIT

Cortes, Nestor, NYY

Díaz, Aledmys, OAK

Díaz, Yandy, TB

García, Adolis, TEX

Grandal, Yasmani, PIT

Ibáñez, Andy, DET

Iglesias, Raisel, ATL

Moncada, Yoán, CWS

Oviedo, Johan, PIT

Pérez, Cionel, BAL

Robert Jr., Luis, CWS

Soler, Jorge, SF

CURAÇAO (4)

Albies, Ozzie, ATL

Jansen, Kenley, BOS

Profar, Jurickson, SD

Rafaela, Ceddanne, BOS

DOMINICAN
REPUBLIC (108)

Abreu, Bryan, HOU

Adames, Willy, MIL

Alcala, Jorge, MIN

Alcantara, Sandy, MIA

Andujar, Miguel, OAK

Bautista, Félix, BAL

Bello, Brayan, BOS

Blanco, Ronel, HOU

Brazoban, Huascar, MIA

Brito, Jhony, SD

Bruján, Vidal, MIA

Cabrera, Edward, MIA

Cabrera, Génesis, TOR

Castillo, Luis, SEA

Castro, Miguel, AZ

Cisnero, José, LAA

Clase, Emmanuel, CLE

Contreras, Roansy, PIT

Cruz, Oneil, PIT

Cuas, José, CHI

De La Cruz, Bryan, MIA

De La Cruz, Elly, CIN

De Los Santos, Enyel, SD

Devers, Rafael, BOS

Diaz, Yainer, HOU

Domínguez, Jasson, NYY

Domínguez, Seranthony, PHI

Doval, Camilo, SF

Duran, Ezequiel, TEX

Duran, Jhoan, MIN

Espinal, Santiago, CIN

Estévez, Carlos, LAA

Ferrer, Jose A., WSH

Florial, Estevan, CLE

Franco, Wander, TB

Frías, Luis, AZ

García, Deivi, CWS

García, Luis, LAA

García, Yimi, TOR

Gil, Luis, NYY

Gurriel Jr., Lourdes, AZ

Hernández, Teoscar, LAD

Javier, Cristian, HOU

Jiménez, Dany, OAK

Jiménez, Eloy, CWS

Laureano, Ramón, CLE

Leclerc, José, TEX

López, Reynaldo, ATL

Margot, Manuel, MIN

Marte, Ketel, AZ

Marte, Noelvi, CIN

Marte, Starling, NYM

Marte, Yunior, PHI

Martínez, Angel, CLE

Mateo, Jorge, BAL

Mauricio, Ronny, NYM

Medina, Luis, OAK

Montas, Frankie, CIN

Montero, Elehuris, COL

Montero, Rafael, HOU

Morel, Christopher, CHI

Moreta, Dauri, PIT

Neris, Héctor, CHI

Ortega, Oliver, HOU

Ortiz, Luis, PIT

Ozuna, Marcell, ATL

Pache, Cristian, PHI

Payamps, Joel, MIL

Peguero, Elvis, MIL

Peña, Jeremy, HOU

Peralta, Freddy, MIL

Peralta, Wandy, SD

Perdomo, Angel, ATL

Perdomo, Geraldo, AZ

Pérez, Eury, MIA

Polanco, Jorge, SEA

Ramírez, José, CLE

Ramírez, Yohan, NYM

Reyes, Pablo, BOS

Robles, Victor, WSH

Rodríguez, Endy, PIT

Rodriguez, Joely, BOS

Rodríguez, Julio, SEA

Rodríguez, Yerry, TEX

Rojas, Johan, PHI

Rosario, Amed, TB

Rosario, Eguy, SD

Ruiz, Esteury, OAK

Sanchez, Cristopher, PHI

Sánchez, Gary, MIL

Sánchez, Jesús, MIA

Sánchez, Sixto, MIA

Sanó, Miguel, LAA

Santana, Carlos, MIN

Santos, Gregory, SEA

Severino, Luis, NYM

Siri, Jose, TB

Soriano, George, MIA

Soriano, José, LAA

Soto, Gregory, PHI

Soto, Juan, NYY

Tatis Jr., Fernando, SD

Taveras, Leody, TEX

Ureña, José, TEX

Uribe, Abner, MIL

Valdez, Enmanuel, BOS

Valdez, Framber, HOU

Vieira, Thyago, MIL

GERMANY (1)

Kepler, Max, MIN

HONDURAS (1)

Dubón, Mauricio, HOU

JAPAN (10)

Darvish, Yu, SD

Imanaga, Shota, CHI

Kikuchi, Yusei, TOR

Maeda, Kenta, DET

Matsui, Yuki, SD

Ohtani, Shohei, LAD

Senga, Kodai, NYM

Suzuki, Seiya, CHI

Yamamoto, Yoshinobu, LAD

Yoshida, Masataka, BOS

MEXICO (12)

Aranda, Jonathan, TB

Assad, Javier, CHI

Duarte, Daniel, MIN

Gallegos, Giovanny, STL

González, Victor, NYY

Kirk, Alejandro, TOR

Meneses, Joey, WSH

Muñoz, Andrés, SEA

Paredes, Isaac, TB

Urías, Luis, SEA

Urías, Ramón, BAL

Urquidy, José, HOU

NICARAGUA (1)

Loáisiga, Jonathan, NYY

PANAMA (5)

Amaya, Miguel, CHI

Bethancourt, Christian, MIA

Caballero, José, TB

Herrera, Iván, STL

Sosa, Edmundo, PHI

PUERTO RICO (17)

Báez, Javier, DET

Berríos, José, TOR

Caratini, Victor, HOU

Castro, Willi, MIN

Correa, Carlos, MIN

Cruz, Fernando, CIN

Díaz, Alexis, CIN

Díaz, Edwin, NYM

Hernaiz, Darell, OAK

Hernández, Kiké, LAD

Jiménez, Joe, ATL

Lindor, Francisco, NYM

López, Jorge, NYM

Maldonado, Martín, CWS

Rosario, Eddie, WSH

Vázquez, Christian, MIN

Velázquez, Nelson, KC

SOUTH AFRICA (1)

Scott, Tayler, HOU

SOUTH KOREA (3)

Bae, Ji Hwan, PIT

Kim, Ha-Seong, SD

Refsnyder, Rob, BOS

VENEZUELA (58)

Abreu, Wilyer, BOS

Acuña Jr., Ronald, ATL

Altuve, Jose, HOU

Alvarado, José, PHI

Alvarez, Francisco, NYM

Alzolay, Adbert, CHI

Arcia, Orlando, ATL

Arias, Gabriel, CLE

Arraez, Luis, MIA

Avila, Pedro, SD

Azocar, José, SD

Bazardo, Eduard, SEA

Cabrera, Oswaldo, NYY

Carrasco, Carlos, CLE

Chourio, Jackson, MIL

Contreras, William, MIL

Contreras, Willson, STL

Díaz, Elias, COL

Estrada, Thairo, SF

Fermin, Freddy, KC

Flores, Wilmer, SF

García, Avisaíl, MIA

Garcia, Luis, HOU

Garcia, Maikel, KC

Giménez, Andrés, CLE

Graterol, Brusdar, LAD

Guillorme, Luis, ATL

Hernández, Carlos, KC

López, Pablo, MIN

Marcano, Tucupita, SD

Marchán, Rafael, PHI

Márquez, Germán, COL

Mata, Bryan, BOS

Molina, Anthony, COL

Monasterio, Andruw, MIL

Moreno, Gabriel, AZ

Narváez, Omar, NYM

Olivares, Edward, PIT

Peraza, Oswald, NYY

Pérez, Martín, PIT

Perez, Salvador, KC

Pinto, René, TB

Quijada, José, LAA

Rengifo, Luis, LAA

Rocchio, Brayan, CLE

Rodriguez, Eduardo, AZ

Rojas, Miguel, LAD

Ruiz, Keibert, WSH

Santander, Anthony, BAL

Senzatela, Antonio, COL

Suárez, Eugenio, AZ

Suarez, José, LAA

Suárez, Ranger, PHI

Suarez, Robert, SD

Torres, Gleyber, NYY

Tovar, Ezequiel, COL

Vargas, Ildemaro, WSH

Zerpa, Angel, KC

MISCELLANEOUS (2)

Lee, Jung Hoo, SF^

Luzardo, Jesús, MIA*

* Venezuelan descent (born in Lima, Peru)

^ South Korean descent (born in Nagoya, Japan)

