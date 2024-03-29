The following news was announced by Major League Baseball – Opening Day Rosters Feature 264 Internationally-Born Players; 27.8% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 19 Countries and Territories; Total of 264 International Players Marks Fourth-Most All-Time
A total of 264 players represented 19 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2024 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The total of 264 international players marks the fourth-most all-time on Opening Day rosters, behind only 2020 (291, with expanded 30-man active rosters); 2022 (275, with expanded 28-man active rosters); and 2023 (270, with 26-man active rosters).
The 264 players born outside the U.S. (27.8%) come from a total pool of 949 players (779 active 26-man roster players and 170 Major League players on inactive, injured or restricted lists) on March 28th rosters. Opening Day and inactive list players represented 19 countries and territories by birthplace.
As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues among countries and territories outside the United States with 108 players, representing its second-highest total ever behind only 2020 (110).
Venezuela ranks second with 58 players, while Cuba places third with 18 players. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (17); Canada (13, marking its highest total since 17 players on 2013 Opening Day rosters); Mexico (12); Japan (10, marking its highest total since having 11 players on 2013 Opening Day rosters); Colombia (5); Panama (5); Curaçao (4); South Korea (3); Australia (2); Aruba (1); the Bahamas (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); Nicaragua (1); and South Africa (1). Houston Astros pitcher Tayler Scott, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, became just the second South African-born player on Opening Day rosters in Major League history, joining Toronto’s Gift Ngoepe (2018).
For the fourth consecutive season, the Astros have the most internationally-born players with a total of 16 on their roster.
They are followed by the San Diego Padres (15), Boston Red Sox (14), Miami Marlins (14), Cleveland Guardians (12), Minnesota Twins (11), New York Mets (11), Pittsburgh Pirates (11) and Tampa Bay Rays (11). The Red Sox, Astros, Padres and Rays each have players from seven different countries and territories outside the U.S., tied for the most in the Majors among the 30 Clubs. They are followed by the Chicago Cubs (6) and the Twins (6).
Please see below for the complete list of internationally-born players on 2024 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.
ARUBA (1)
Bogaerts, Xander, SD
AUSTRALIA (2)
Hendriks, Liam, BOS
Mead, Curtis, TB
BAHAMAS (1)
Chisholm Jr., Jazz, MIA
BRAZIL (1)
Gomes, Yan, CHI
CANADA (13)
Brash, Matt, SEA
Guerrero Jr., Vladimir, TOR
Julien, Edouard, MIN
Naylor, Bo, CLE
Naylor, Josh, CLE
O’Neill, Tyler, BOS
Paxton, James, LAD
Pivetta, Nick, BOS
Quantrill, Cal, COL
Romano, Jordan, TOR
Smith, Cade, CLE
Soroka, Michael, CWS
Toro, Abraham, OAK
COLOMBIA (5)
Patiño, Luis, SD
Quintana, Jose, NYM
Ramírez, Harold, TB
Urshela, Gio, DET
Zuñiga, Guillo, LAA
CUBA (18)
Abreu, José, HOU
Alvarez, Yordan, HOU
Arozarena, Randy, TB
Blanco, Dairon, KC
Cano, Yennier, BAL
Chapman, Aroldis, PIT
Cortes, Nestor, NYY
Díaz, Aledmys, OAK
Díaz, Yandy, TB
García, Adolis, TEX
Grandal, Yasmani, PIT
Ibáñez, Andy, DET
Iglesias, Raisel, ATL
Moncada, Yoán, CWS
Oviedo, Johan, PIT
Pérez, Cionel, BAL
Robert Jr., Luis, CWS
Soler, Jorge, SF
CURAÇAO (4)
Albies, Ozzie, ATL
Jansen, Kenley, BOS
Profar, Jurickson, SD
Rafaela, Ceddanne, BOS
DOMINICAN
REPUBLIC (108)
Abreu, Bryan, HOU
Adames, Willy, MIL
Alcala, Jorge, MIN
Alcantara, Sandy, MIA
Andujar, Miguel, OAK
Bautista, Félix, BAL
Bello, Brayan, BOS
Blanco, Ronel, HOU
Brazoban, Huascar, MIA
Brito, Jhony, SD
Bruján, Vidal, MIA
Cabrera, Edward, MIA
Cabrera, Génesis, TOR
Castillo, Luis, SEA
Castro, Miguel, AZ
Cisnero, José, LAA
Clase, Emmanuel, CLE
Contreras, Roansy, PIT
Cruz, Oneil, PIT
Cuas, José, CHI
De La Cruz, Bryan, MIA
De La Cruz, Elly, CIN
De Los Santos, Enyel, SD
Devers, Rafael, BOS
Diaz, Yainer, HOU
Domínguez, Jasson, NYY
Domínguez, Seranthony, PHI
Doval, Camilo, SF
Duran, Ezequiel, TEX
Duran, Jhoan, MIN
Espinal, Santiago, CIN
Estévez, Carlos, LAA
Ferrer, Jose A., WSH
Florial, Estevan, CLE
Franco, Wander, TB
Frías, Luis, AZ
García, Deivi, CWS
García, Luis, LAA
García, Yimi, TOR
Gil, Luis, NYY
Gurriel Jr., Lourdes, AZ
Hernández, Teoscar, LAD
Javier, Cristian, HOU
Jiménez, Dany, OAK
Jiménez, Eloy, CWS
Laureano, Ramón, CLE
Leclerc, José, TEX
López, Reynaldo, ATL
Margot, Manuel, MIN
Marte, Ketel, AZ
Marte, Noelvi, CIN
Marte, Starling, NYM
Marte, Yunior, PHI
Martínez, Angel, CLE
Mateo, Jorge, BAL
Mauricio, Ronny, NYM
Medina, Luis, OAK
Montas, Frankie, CIN
Montero, Elehuris, COL
Montero, Rafael, HOU
Morel, Christopher, CHI
Moreta, Dauri, PIT
Neris, Héctor, CHI
Ortega, Oliver, HOU
Ortiz, Luis, PIT
Ozuna, Marcell, ATL
Pache, Cristian, PHI
Payamps, Joel, MIL
Peguero, Elvis, MIL
Peña, Jeremy, HOU
Peralta, Freddy, MIL
Peralta, Wandy, SD
Perdomo, Angel, ATL
Perdomo, Geraldo, AZ
Pérez, Eury, MIA
Polanco, Jorge, SEA
Ramírez, José, CLE
Ramírez, Yohan, NYM
Reyes, Pablo, BOS
Robles, Victor, WSH
Rodríguez, Endy, PIT
Rodriguez, Joely, BOS
Rodríguez, Julio, SEA
Rodríguez, Yerry, TEX
Rojas, Johan, PHI
Rosario, Amed, TB
Rosario, Eguy, SD
Ruiz, Esteury, OAK
Sanchez, Cristopher, PHI
Sánchez, Gary, MIL
Sánchez, Jesús, MIA
Sánchez, Sixto, MIA
Sanó, Miguel, LAA
Santana, Carlos, MIN
Santos, Gregory, SEA
Severino, Luis, NYM
Siri, Jose, TB
Soriano, George, MIA
Soriano, José, LAA
Soto, Gregory, PHI
Soto, Juan, NYY
Tatis Jr., Fernando, SD
Taveras, Leody, TEX
Ureña, José, TEX
Uribe, Abner, MIL
Valdez, Enmanuel, BOS
Valdez, Framber, HOU
Vieira, Thyago, MIL
GERMANY (1)
Kepler, Max, MIN
HONDURAS (1)
Dubón, Mauricio, HOU
JAPAN (10)
Darvish, Yu, SD
Imanaga, Shota, CHI
Kikuchi, Yusei, TOR
Maeda, Kenta, DET
Matsui, Yuki, SD
Ohtani, Shohei, LAD
Senga, Kodai, NYM
Suzuki, Seiya, CHI
Yamamoto, Yoshinobu, LAD
Yoshida, Masataka, BOS
MEXICO (12)
Aranda, Jonathan, TB
Assad, Javier, CHI
Duarte, Daniel, MIN
Gallegos, Giovanny, STL
González, Victor, NYY
Kirk, Alejandro, TOR
Meneses, Joey, WSH
Muñoz, Andrés, SEA
Paredes, Isaac, TB
Urías, Luis, SEA
Urías, Ramón, BAL
Urquidy, José, HOU
NICARAGUA (1)
Loáisiga, Jonathan, NYY
PANAMA (5)
Amaya, Miguel, CHI
Bethancourt, Christian, MIA
Caballero, José, TB
Herrera, Iván, STL
Sosa, Edmundo, PHI
PUERTO RICO (17)
Báez, Javier, DET
Berríos, José, TOR
Caratini, Victor, HOU
Castro, Willi, MIN
Correa, Carlos, MIN
Cruz, Fernando, CIN
Díaz, Alexis, CIN
Díaz, Edwin, NYM
Hernaiz, Darell, OAK
Hernández, Kiké, LAD
Jiménez, Joe, ATL
Lindor, Francisco, NYM
López, Jorge, NYM
Maldonado, Martín, CWS
Rosario, Eddie, WSH
Vázquez, Christian, MIN
Velázquez, Nelson, KC
SOUTH AFRICA (1)
Scott, Tayler, HOU
SOUTH KOREA (5)
SOUTH KOREA (5)
SOUTH KOREA (3)
Bae, Ji Hwan, PIT
Kim, Ha-Seong, SD
Refsnyder, Rob, BOS
VENEZUELA (58)
Abreu, Wilyer, BOS
Acuña Jr., Ronald, ATL
Altuve, Jose, HOU
Alvarado, José, PHI
Alvarez, Francisco, NYM
Alzolay, Adbert, CHI
Arcia, Orlando, ATL
Arias, Gabriel, CLE
Arraez, Luis, MIA
Avila, Pedro, SD
Azocar, José, SD
Bazardo, Eduard, SEA
Cabrera, Oswaldo, NYY
Carrasco, Carlos, CLE
Chourio, Jackson, MIL
Contreras, William, MIL
Contreras, Willson, STL
Díaz, Elias, COL
Estrada, Thairo, SF
Fermin, Freddy, KC
Flores, Wilmer, SF
García, Avisaíl, MIA
Garcia, Luis, HOU
Garcia, Maikel, KC
Giménez, Andrés, CLE
Graterol, Brusdar, LAD
Guillorme, Luis, ATL
Hernández, Carlos, KC
López, Pablo, MIN
Marcano, Tucupita, SD
Marchán, Rafael, PHI
Márquez, Germán, COL
Mata, Bryan, BOS
Molina, Anthony, COL
Monasterio, Andruw, MIL
Moreno, Gabriel, AZ
Narváez, Omar, NYM
Olivares, Edward, PIT
Peraza, Oswald, NYY
Pérez, Martín, PIT
Perez, Salvador, KC
Pinto, René, TB
Quijada, José, LAA
Rengifo, Luis, LAA
Rocchio, Brayan, CLE
Rodriguez, Eduardo, AZ
Rojas, Miguel, LAD
Ruiz, Keibert, WSH
Santander, Anthony, BAL
Senzatela, Antonio, COL
Suárez, Eugenio, AZ
Suarez, José, LAA
Suárez, Ranger, PHI
Suarez, Robert, SD
Torres, Gleyber, NYY
Tovar, Ezequiel, COL
Vargas, Ildemaro, WSH
Zerpa, Angel, KC
MISCELLANEOUS (2)
Lee, Jung Hoo, SF^
Luzardo, Jesús, MIA*
* Venezuelan descent (born in Lima, Peru)
^ South Korean descent (born in Nagoya, Japan)
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 46 mins ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets – 2024 Opening Day
Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets – 2024 Opening Day Citi Field, Flushing, Queens,...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Opening Day Rosters Feature 264 Internationally-Born Players
The following news was announced by Major League Baseball – Opening Day Rosters Feature...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
Acuña Badly Underpaid Compared To Ohtani – Acuña Mal Pagado Comparado Con Ohtani
“The only person who does not make mistakes is the one who never does...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Welcome to the 2024 MLB season | Opening Day starting pitcher matchups
WELCOME TO THE 2024 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SEASON! Opening Day is officially upon us,...