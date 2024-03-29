Opening Day Rosters Feature 264 Internationally-Born Players

For the fourth consecutive season, the Astros have the most internationally-born players with a total of 16 on their roster.

They are followed by the San Diego Padres (15), Boston Red Sox (14), Miami Marlins (14), Cleveland Guardians (12), Minnesota Twins (11), New York Mets (11), Pittsburgh Pirates (11) and Tampa Bay Rays (11). The Red Sox, Astros, Padres and Rays each have players from seven different countries and territories outside the U.S., tied for the most in the Majors among the 30 Clubs. They are followed by the Chicago Cubs (6) and the Twins (6).