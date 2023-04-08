OPENING DAY ROSTERS FEATURE 269 INTERNATIONALLY-BORN PLAYERS

2023 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

28.5% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 19 Countries and Territories

Total of 269 International Players Marks Third-Most All-Time

Press Release from Major League Baseball

A total of 269 players represented 19 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2023 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The total of 269 international players marks the third-most all-time on Opening Day rosters, behind only 2020 (291, with expanded 30-man active rosters) and 2022 (275, with expanded 28-man active rosters).

The 269 players born outside the U.S. (28.5%) come from a total pool of 945 players (780 active 26-man roster players and 165 Major League players on inactive, injured or restricted lists) on March 30th rosters. Opening Day and inactive list players represented 19 countries and territories by birthplace.

Within the group of 269 internationally-born players on Opening Day rosters are 89 players who were featured on rosters during the recently completed 2023 World Baseball Classic. Among the group are seven players from six World Baseball Classic teams who were selected to the All-World Baseball Classic Team following the conclusion of the Classic (Randy Arozarena – Mexico [Cuban descent/birthplace]; Javier Báez – Puerto Rico; Yu Chang – Chinese Taipei; Yoán Moncada – Cuba; Shohei Ohtani – Japan; Salvador Perez – Venezuela; and Masataka Yoshida – Japan).

As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues among countries and territories outside the United States with 104 players, representing its second-highest total ever behind only 2020 (110).

Venezuela ranks second with 62 players, while Cuba places third with 21 players. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (19, tied for the second-highest total in 12 seasons); Mexico (15, its highest total since 18 in 2005); Canada (10); Japan (8); Colombia (7), tied with 2020 for its second-highest total ever behind 10 in 2022); Curaçao (4); Panama (4); South Korea (4); the Bahamas (2); Nicaragua (2); Aruba (1); Australia (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); and Taiwan (1).

For the third consecutive season, the Houston Astros have the most internationally-born players with a total of 16 on their roster. They are followed by the Minnesota Twins (15), San Diego Padres (15), Miami Marlins (13), New York Yankees (13), Chicago White Sox (11), New York Mets (11) and Oakland Athletics (11). The Padres have players from seven different countries and territories outside the U.S., marking the most in the Majors for a second consecutive season (eight different countries & territories in 2022). They are followed by the Boston Red Sox (6), Astros (6), Twins (6) and Toronto Blue Jays (6).

For the 2023 season, MLB will have 142 media partners broadcasting games and highlights to 207 countries and territories in up to 16 languages globally.

