Opportunity Awaits On ShowBox For Villarreal

NEW YORK– Ismael Villarreal is undefeated, (12-0, 8 KOs) and the Bronx based fighter with a Dominican and Ecuadorian heritage, was not timid taking on another undefeated opponent, (12-0 , 6 KOs) Ardreal Holmea Jr. They will meet in a 10-round super welterweight bout on Showbox The New Generation Friday evening.

For Villarreal, who comes from a proud boxing family, his trainer and dad is a former pro fighter, this is significant. He fights as the headliner on a Showtime network tripleheader of undefeated fighters, he of course one of them.

It’s a highlight for the Main Events promoted fighter and a win on Showbox, the series with a success of prominent champions who have been here, could lead to significant fights ahead.

In the co-main event, Misael Lopez (14-1, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colo., looks to win his fourth straight bout after suffering his first pro loss on SHOBOX® when he takes on Edward “Kid” Vazquez (13-1, 3 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, in a 10-round featherweight bout. The telecast opener pits two unbeaten knockout artists in former NCAA Division I college football player Kurt Scoby (10-0, 8 KOs) facing Australia’s John “The Beast” Mannu (7-0-1, 4 KOs) with both fighters putting their unbeaten streaks to the test in an eight-round super lightweight bout at the Stormont Vail Event Center in Topeka, Kansas.

A major test for Villarreal but something he has been looking for. And for a fighter who has been on undercards of major promotions, he pulled an upset last year as one of the first bouts at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on the Danny Garcia-Jose Benavidez Showtime PPV card, stopping LaShawn Rodriguez in the sixth round after flooring his opponent also in the second.

“Amazing opportunity to showcase my attributes and skills,” he said this week. Not nervous at all. Think it comes with the territory as a professional fighter. Not afraid to put my undefeated record online and take risks. Our days social media everybody is afraid to take risks. Right now, I have the physical attributes. I’m here to take risks and I’m here to fight.”

He mentions how some undefeated fighters are timid about taking that risk and getting a blemish on their record, in other words getting that first loss to them is losing an opportunity at that major fight and lucrative purse.

Some of the undefeated hesitate or develop a social media back-and-forth to knockout that perfect record. They look for a guaranteed win to assure they don’t lose a notch in that important ratings game that leads to major fights.

But, Villarreal would not go that route. He took the opportunity and is ready for the challenge at 154, though down the line his comfortable preference is to fight at 160, a division with prominent and good middleweights. He has championship experience, though on a different level as a two-time New York City Golden Gloves champion.

He informed me this week about a preference to oppose Xander Zayes, the undefeated 20-year old super welterweight (15-0) from San Juan, Puerto Rico who fights under the Top Rank Boxing banner. That fight, though, is a long way off for many reasons but would be prime for a main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Regardless, this is about Friday night and not looking ahead. Villarreal is only concerned about his opponent who will pose a test and can also throw a nice jab. This is the main event of a career that was put on pause the past few years because of the Pandemic and fights that never materialized because of those complexities in the boxing business.

He stayed busy at John’s boxing Gym in the Bronx and his dad arranged sparring sessions to keep sharp. And then this fight was arranged because of patience and being ready with constant training in the gym.

“Really frustrating year not being able to compete for your opportunity,” he said.

“Working with my dad, end of the day even though he’s my dad he’s my coach. He will understand it’s not about the money If I’m getting hurt he’s getting hurt too. I’m a guy that wants to fight. I want the big fights. I want to prove I am one of the top guys.”

He said, “Life is full of surprises. I hope a win tomorrow opens more doors in my career. I didn’t think I would ever get to headline, so life is full of mysteries.”

Regarding his opponent, a southpaw and with a distinct advantage in reach, Foster is much taller, “He has those attributes which make him dangerous, his height, his reach, he’s a southpaw. But I’m not concerned about his height. I’m used to guys being taller than me. I’m usually the shorter guy in my fights. I’m not worried about that. I use my boxing and my intelligence and my ring IQ to gain an advantage. I know I need to get closer and close the distance in this fight.”

The ShowBox telecast on Showtime begins at 9PM.

Berlanga Signs with Matchroom: After a sparkling start to a career, 16 consecutive knockouts that came short of a record, super middleweight (168) Edgar Berlanga encountered some difficulty and had a mutual parting of the ways with his promoters at Top Rank Boxing.

Sources informed me, Berlanga and Top Rank were at odds over his direction and plans for a quest for major title fights in the division, one where Canelo Alvarez holds the unified and undisputed titles in the four-belt era.

This week, Berlanga the Puerto Rico born and pride of Brooklyn, ended the drama and signed a multi fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and the streaming DAZN Network, reportedly $10 million for two fights. He was the sought after free agent and management company Premier Boxing Champions along with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions made their pitch.

But the deal with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn, was ideal. Berlanga, though needing to prove he belongs there, has an opportunity to oppose some of the top fighters at 168, the goal to obtain an eventual title fight with Alvarez.

And getting to Alvarez may require some waiting time because others are ahead in line, including David Benavidez, possibly the mandatory challenger to the Alvarez titles, pending his fight outcome versus Caleb Plant televised March 25 on Showtime PPV.

Regardless, Berlanga is content and obtained a lucrative deal. Despite some setbacks, Berlanga has made it known he will prevail and this new contract with Matchroom and certainty of becoming a knockout king again is something to watch.

He could be a highlight reel again in a few months. Or. Berlanga, as sources tell me at Top Rank, could be looking at a rough patch ahead if Matchroom does not contract him with the proper opponents.

Don’t tell Belanga, though, about not moving forward here. He is confident and Matchroom is looking at him being a main event on DAZN in two fights under the new contract. Time will tell but it will be very interesting.

