Our Artist Achieves Milestone

Artist James Fiorentino - Image Credit: Dan Schlossberg/Forbes

James Fiorentino, renowned baseball artist, and Latino Sports very own, hits a career milestone next Friday, March 10th as his latest work will be showcased at The Philly Show – the nation’s oldest trading card show, a three day exposition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

“Fiorentino will unveil his ELITE collection, a series of 22 x 30-inch original watercolors signed by both the artist and the athlete he captured on canvas,” stated in a Forbes article by Dan Schlossberg. “The work has different themes, including Great Duos, vintage baseball, and even a few triple-signed player pieces.”

Fiorentino, 45, a graduate of Drew University, has displayed his passion and love for sports through paintings, drawings, and canvas since his childhood. And, throughout his 30-year-professional career, a considerable amount of his work has appeared on Topps trading cards.

Additionally, James has been creating the original artwork for the LatinoMVP Awards for over 15 years – the oldest, and most prestigious award given to Latino players across Major League Baseball.

We, at Latino Sports, believe his artwork is a major reason why the LatinoMVP is one of the most sought after awards in MLB.

Provided below are a few photos of James presenting his artwork, the LatinoMVP award, to previous recipients during pre-game ceremonies as well as at our award banquets.

To read more on Fiorentino’s career, and impeccable work, read this article published on Forbes by Dan Schlossberg – “Baseball Artist James Fiorentino To Reveal Newest Work At Philly Show”

From everyone at Latino Sports, we would like to send a heart-warming congratulations to James, and his family!

Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content