Our baseball will never be great again – Nuestro beisbol no volverá a ser grande

“Understanding baseball is equivalent to speaking another interesting language.” J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Winter baseball, our ball from October to February, is not, and never will be, the same glittering spectacle it was years ago.

And not because of the commissioner for the Caribbean, Juan Puello, but because of something more powerful and that we know with the harmless $ sign.

Carl Yastrzemski was paid for his rookie year, 1961, $10,000. Logically, players of the stature of Camilo Pascual, Bob Aspromonte, Roberto Clemente, Félix Mantilla, Orlando Cepeda, Víctor Pellot Power and Luis Aparicio, played in winter baseball to complete their income.

At that time, Aparicio earned $18,750 in the Major Leagues for the entire season; Camilo, 29 thousand 500; Aspromonte, nine thousand; Cepeda, 27 thousand.

Now the minimum wage, what rookies get, is $750,000, and that goes up every year automatically.

In many cases, before uniforming themselves as big leaguers, numerous youngsters are already millionaires, thanks to the bonuses.

So, why expose yourself to playing in Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic or Venezuela, for a few dollars?

Only those who are recovering from injuries play in winter, those of low quality, those who do not have great income, and one or another very feverish big leaguer. For example, the Águilas del Zulia announced that Salvador Pérez is going to play with them this year. What recklessness!

Pompeyo Davalillo saw his career in the Major Leagues end with the Senators, it was just beginning, because he went to play with Cabimas and broke his leg.

When Magellan brought in Dave Parker for the 1974-75 championship, I interviewed the Pirates’ power hitter. Among other things, he told me:

“I am very grateful to the Magallanes team. With what they are going to pay me, I will pay the down payment to buy my house in Houston.”

The Pirates paid him only $24,000. What player of Parker’s category can be brought to our baseball today, if they charge 30 million dollars or more per season in the Major Leagues, plus another topotochal of dollars for souvenirs, cards and advertisements?

In the early forties, Jorge Pasquel asked how many big leaguers he wanted to bring to Mexico:

“How much do they pay you in the majors?”

If they answered him, for example, “15 thousand dollars per season”, he offered:

“I pay you 20 thousand, plus lodging and a car so you can drive all over Mexico while you play there.”

As if to ask ourselves now, what do cockroaches sit on?

Nuestro beisbol no volverá a ser grande

“Entender el beisbol equivale a hablar otro interesante idioma”. J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El beisbol de invierno, nuestra pelota de octubre a febrero, ya no es ni será jamás, el mismo brillante espectáculo de hace años.

Y no por culpa del comisionado para el Caribe, Juan Puello, sino a causa de algo más poderoso y que conocemos con el inofensivo signo de $.

A Carl Yastrzemski le pagaron por su año de novato, 1961, 10 mil dólares. Lógicamente, peloteros de la talla de Camilo Pascual, Bob Aspromonte, Roberto Clemente, Félix Mantilla, Orlando Cepeda, Víctor Pellot Power y Luis Aparicio, jugaban en el beisbol invernal para completar sus ingresos.

En aquella época, Aparicio cobraba en Grandes Ligas 18 mil 750 dólares por toda la temporada; Camilo, 29 mil 500; Aspromonte, nueve mil; Cepeda, 27 mil.

Ahora el sueldo mínimo, lo que cobran los novatos, son 750 mil dólares, y eso aumenta cada año automáticamente.

En muchos casos, antes de uniformarse de big leagers, numerosos jovencitos ya son millonarios, gracias a los bonos.

Entonces, ¿para qué exponerse a jugar en México, Puerto Rico, Dominicana o Venezuela, por unos pocos dólares?

Juegan en invierno sólo quienes se recuperan de lesiones, los de baja calidad, que no tienen grandes ingresos, y uno que otro big leaguer muy fiebroso. Por ejemplo, las Águilas del Zulia anunciaron que Salvador Pérez va este año a jugar con ellos. ¡Qué temeridad!

Pompeyo Davalillo vio terminar su carrera en Grandes Ligas con los Senadores, apenas comenzaba, porque fue a jugar con el Cabimas y se fracturó una pierna.

Cuando Magallanes llevó a Dave Parker para el campeonato 1974-75, entrevisté al poderoso bateador de los Piratas. Entre otras cosas, me dijo:

“Estoy muy agradecido del equipo Magallanes. Con lo que me van a pagar, completaré la cuota inicial para comprar mi casa, en Houston”.

Los Piratas le pagaban sólo 24 mil dólares. ¿Cuál pelotero de la categoría de Parker puede ser llevado a nuestro beisbol hoy día, si cobran de 30 millones de dólares para arriba por temporada en Grandes Ligas, más otro topotochal de dólares por souvenirs, barajitas y anuncios publicitarios?

A comienzos de los años cuarentas, Jorge Pasquel le preguntaba a cuanto big leaguer deseaba llevar a México:

“¿Cuánto te pagan en las Mayores?”.

Si le respondían, por ejemplo, “15 mil dólares por temporada”, él ofrecía:

“Te pago 20 mil, más alojamiento y un automóvil para que manejes por todo México mientras juegas allá”.

Como para preguntarnos ahora, ¿sobre qué cosa se sientan las cucarachas?

