Our MUST WATCH Interview with 2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor

FLUSHING, NY — I had the opportunity to sit down for a one-on-one interview with Francisco Lindor and not ask him about his game, but rather ask him to tell me about baseball.
Yes, that was the question that also took him back a bit as every other reporter who had interviewed him was for the most part asking about his slump, his hitting, or a particular play at the plate, or on the field. We in Latino Sports, believe any question asked to a player more than once is definitely not a question we want to ask. Today, anyone can get the box scores from many sources, thus they don’t need another sports media group repeating what so many others are reporting.
Lindor was first introduced to Latino Sports when we awarded him the prestigious 2016 LatinoMVP award in a special game between the then Cleveland Indians vs. the Minnesota Twins during 2018 in Puerto Rico’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium. That was and still is the first time in the thirty four year history of the award that a player receives it in his home country.
Since then, we had caught up with Lindor a few times and always talked about a much bigger picture than just his offense, or defense on the field.
The following interview is our latest to just hear from Francisco Lindor and baseball.
🚨 Part 1 of our must watch interview with Francisco Lindor, a former #LatinoMVP award winner (AL, 2016) 🏆⚾️🇵🇷
Not discussing box scores, but rather the life of Francisco, and much more! Enjoy – Part 2 coming soon! #LatinoSports #MLB #LGM #FranciscoLindor #MLBPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/gRORlhu4nv
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 18, 2024
🚨 Part 2 of our must watch interview with Francisco Lindor, a former #LatinoMVP award winner (AL, 2016) 🏆🇵🇷⚾️
Francisco talks about #NYC, how many times he visits PR each year, the bond between him and his wife and their children ❤️ Enjoy! #LatinoSports #MLB #LGM | @Mets pic.twitter.com/v3uquauYUr
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 18, 2024
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Our MUST WATCH Interview with 2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor
FLUSHING, NY — I had the opportunity to sit down for a one-on-one interview...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Very Kind Explanation Sends Douglas Terán – Explicación Muy Amable Envía Douglas Terán
“That man has a lover so ugly that she looks more like his wife”…...
-
Baseball/ 19 hours ago
Pitching But The No Hitting Yankees
BRONX, NY — Good pitching usually dominates the hitters in April. It always has...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
Ozzie Albies documentary, Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story, to premiere followed by a Q&A at the Atlanta Film Festival on Thursday, April 25
The following was announced by the Atlanta Braves on Monday, April 22nd – Ozzie...