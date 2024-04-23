Our MUST WATCH Interview with 2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor was delighted and beyond grateful to learn that he was named a finalist for the 2023 National League LatinoMVP award, the oldest and prestigious award given to Latino MLB athletes - Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — I had the opportunity to sit down for a one-on-one interview with Francisco Lindor and not ask him about his game, but rather ask him to tell me about baseball.

Yes, that was the question that also took him back a bit as every other reporter who had interviewed him was for the most part asking about his slump, his hitting, or a particular play at the plate, or on the field. We in Latino Sports, believe any question asked to a player more than once is definitely not a question we want to ask. Today, anyone can get the box scores from many sources, thus they don’t need another sports media group repeating what so many others are reporting.

Lindor was first introduced to Latino Sports when we awarded him the prestigious 2016 LatinoMVP award in a special game between the then Cleveland Indians vs. the Minnesota Twins during 2018 in Puerto Rico’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium. That was and still is the first time in the thirty four year history of the award that a player receives it in his home country.

Since then, we had caught up with Lindor a few times and always talked about a much bigger picture than just his offense, or defense on the field.

The following interview is our latest to just hear from Francisco Lindor and baseball.

🚨 Part 1 of our must watch interview with Francisco Lindor, a former #LatinoMVP award winner (AL, 2016) 🏆⚾️🇵🇷 Not discussing box scores, but rather the life of Francisco, and much more! Enjoy – Part 2 coming soon! #LatinoSports #MLB #LGM #FranciscoLindor #MLBPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/gRORlhu4nv — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 18, 2024

🚨 Part 2 of our must watch interview with Francisco Lindor, a former #LatinoMVP award winner (AL, 2016) 🏆🇵🇷⚾️ Francisco talks about #NYC, how many times he visits PR each year, the bond between him and his wife and their children ❤️ Enjoy! #LatinoSports #MLB #LGM | @Mets pic.twitter.com/v3uquauYUr — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 18, 2024

