Ours with 20 wins since 2001 – Los nuestros con 20 ganados desde 2001

“Never kiss your girlfriend under a tree, kissing her on the mouth produces better results”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: A few days ago, on Wednesday the 14th, it was the 54th anniversary of Denny McLain’s 30th victory of the 1968 season. How did the scoreboard for that game appear in the bottom of the ninth inning?

The Answer: It is worth remembering the feat, when the winners of 30 games and almost also those of 20 have disappeared. This year there is only one with two dozen wins, Kile Wright (Braves), 20-5, 3.18. That game reached the second inning of the ninth inning 4-3 in favor of the Athletics. So the Tigers had to score twice to put them on the field, 5-4.

Party in the Bronx. The Yankees are Eastern champions for the second time in the last 10 years. But when the season ends, they will have to wait five days without playing before starting the postseason. They are 95-59 and last night they played in Toronto.

The home run Aaron Judge entered that Canadian game with 60 home runs and 128 RBI. In his seven years as a bigleaguer he has accumulated 218-494. But now he has fallen into a slump, which is why he said yesterday: “The most important thing has been achieved, that is, getting into the postseason. My home runs are secondary.”

-o-o-

“Rabbits are the very happy ones, because they are many, and they are many because they have a very happy time, you know doing what”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Bondsonian dream. Barry Bonds said, about his chances of reaching the Hall of Fame, now via Today’s Game Committee: “I keep that dream alive.” He and Roger Clemens ran for 10 years before reporters, failing to get the 75% required to get to Cooperstown.

Youth prevails. The 2022 Indians are the eighth team to reach the postseason, being the team with youngest players. The previous ones to achieve it were the 1986 Mets, and they won the World Series against the Red Sox, in seven games.

Pitching history. Since 2001, only 56 pitchers have won 20 or more games in a season. Among those, six natives of Latin America have achieved it seven times: Julio Urías, Mexican, 20-3 in 2021, Johnny Cueto, Dominican, 20-9 in 2014; also from the Dominican, Bartolo Colón, 21-8 in 2005 and 20-8 in 2002; Johán Santana, from Venezuela, 20-6 in 2004; Esteban Loaiza, Mexican, 21-9 in 2003; Pedro Martinez, 20-4 in 2002.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Los nuestros con 20 ganados desde 2001

“Nunca beses a tu novia bajo un árbol, mejores resultados produce besarla en la boca”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace unos días, el miércoles 14, se cumplieron 54 años de la victoria número 30 en la temporada 1968 por Denny McLain. ¿Cómo llegó la pizarra de ese juego al cierre del noveno inning?

La Respuesta: Vale la pena recordar la hazaña, cuando han desaparecido los ganadores de 30 juegos y casi también los de 20. Este año hay uno solo con dos decenas de victorias, Kile Wright (Bravos), 20-5, 3.18. Aquel juego llegó a la segunda entrada del noveno Capítulo 4-3 a favor de los Atléticos. Así que los Tigres tuvieron que anotar dos veces para dejarlos en el terreno, 5-4.

Fiesta en El Bronx. Los Yankees son campeones del Este por segunda vez en los últimos 10 años. Pero, cuando termine la campaña, tandrán que esperar cinco días sin jugar antes de iniciar la postemporada. Van con 95-59 y anoche jugaron en Toronto.

El jonronero. Aaron Judge llegó a ese juego canadiense con 60 jonrones y 128 carreras impulsadas. En sus siete años de bigleaguer ha acumulado 218-494. Pero ahora ha caído en un slump, por lo que dijo ayer: “Lo más importante ha sido logrado, o sea, meternos en la postemporada. Mis jonrones son secundarios”.

-o-o-

“Los conejos son los muy felices, porque son muchos, y son muchos porque que se lo pasan muy felices, ya sabes haciendo qué”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Sueño bondsoniano. Barry Bonds dijo, acerca de sus posibilidades de llegar al Hall de la Fama, ahora vía Today’s Game Comité: “Mantengo vivo ese sueño”. Él y Roger Clemens fueron candidatos durante 10 años ante los periodistas, sin obtener el 75% requerido para llegar a Cooperstown.

La juventud se impone. Los Indios 2022 son el octavo equipo que llega a la postemporada, siendo el de peloteros más jóvenes. Los anteriores en lograrlo fueron los Mets de 1986, y les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Medias Rojas, en siete juegos.

Historia de pitcheo. Desde 2001, solamente 56 lanzadores han ganado 20 o más juegos en una temporada. Entre esos, seis nativos de Latinoamérica lo han logrado siete veces: Julio Urías, mexicano, 20-3 en 2021, Johnny Cueto, dominicano, 20-9 en 2014; también de Dominicana, Bartolo Colón, 21-8 en 2005 y 20-8 en 2002; Johán Santana, de Venezuela, 20-6 en 2004; Esteban Loaiza, mexicano, 21-9 en 2003; Pedro Martínez, 20-4 en 2002.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5