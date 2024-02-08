Outside the foul poles – Bits from the Caribbean Series #2

Views from 2024 Serie Del Caribe in Miami, Florida - Image Credit: Latino Sports

MIAMI, FL — We have been covering much of the Caribbean Series baseball action here at loanDepot Park through articles, and videos for our site, and for our TikTok, Instagram, Twitter/X and Facebook accounts. We also recognize that many of our readers don’t have the opportunity take nine days off their schedules to be in Caribbean baseball heaven. Therefore, we will continue to provide the best articles, interviews and coverage that would be the next best thing in not being able to be here. Our “Outside the foul poles” is our way of giving our readers a glimpse of what’s happening outside of the game itself. We hope you enjoy!

