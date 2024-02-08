Connect with us

Baseball

Outside the foul poles – Bits from the Caribbean Series #2

Views from 2024 Serie Del Caribe in Miami, Florida - Image Credit: Latino Sports

MIAMI, FL — We have been covering much of the Caribbean Series baseball action here at loanDepot Park through articles, and videos for our site, and for our TikTok, Instagram, Twitter/X and Facebook accounts. We also recognize that many of our readers don’t have the opportunity take nine days off their schedules to be in Caribbean baseball heaven. Therefore, we will continue to provide the best articles, interviews and coverage that would be the next best thing in not being able to be here. Our “Outside the foul poles” is our way of giving our readers a glimpse of what’s happening outside of the game itself. We hope you enjoy!

loanDepot park has beautiful outdoor surroundings. This is one architectural structure that captured my attention – Image Credit: Latino Sports

The gardens around the stadium are inviting to just sit and listen to the game without entering the stadium – Image Credit: Latino Sports

The youngest fan in the stadium, 1 month old – Image Credit: Latino Sports

There was a Roberto Clemente 3,000 hit exhibit on display. Unfortunately, strong winds from a nearby tornado destroyed the exhibit with only this one piece remaining – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Urban art adorns areas of the garden – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Two trailers house an indoor tunnel with Marlins neon display – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Food trucks in garden area providing Latin food – Image Credit: Latino Sports

