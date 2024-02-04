Outside the foul poles – Bits from the Caribbean Series

Image Credit: German DuBois III/Latino Sports

MIAMI, FL — We are proud to be reporting details of some hot and exciting baseball here in the Caribbean Series. We know that many people don’t have the luxury of taking vacation time or taking time off to spend nine days watching Caribbean baseball. Those lucky enough to find a station to watch the games can at least enjoy the game. However, there is so much more beyond the foul lines and that is what we also want to share.

Our Photo Gallery will display photos of on the field and off the field events so that our readers can get a good feel of these games. As they say, “pictures can speak louder than words.”

We also want to share tidbits of events taking place throughout the stadium that you might also enjoy knowing.

This is where I am sitting in the press box. While here I’ve met two young people, who are responsible for changing the backdrops, and advertisements behind home plate. Both these young men, Talib & Dominik, are very good at what they do. Both, in their early 20’s are good examples of young people working in unique areas of sports.

Yesterday Saturday, February 3rd was Daddy Yankee’s Birthday, and they celebrated in his suite with a birthday cake. The crowd celebrated as well when they announced it over the public address system.

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico game yesterday broke an attendance record. The almost evenly divided crowd of DR & PR fans of approximately 36K was a stadium sellout crowd.

Popular Bat Boys bloggers who have a great following engaging players with interesting off the filed questions were on hand for these exclusive Latino games. As Bad Bunny sings, “todos quieren hacer Latino”

Our Latino Sports crew doing an incredible and creative job here covering these games (and our editor Robert in NY not in picture).

We caught up with 1992 LatinoMVP winner Carlos Baerga. Carlos and I had a good conversation on the state of Latinos in sports and the work that still needs to be done. You can hear and see the entire interview by visiting our Twitter/X @LatinoSports – provided below is part one of two.

“Major League Baseball has to realize that Latino people are in the great moment right now and the best players of the game are Latino” – Carlos Baerga, recipient of the 1992 LatinoMVP award 🇵🇷⚾️ #LatinoSports #LatinoMVP | @JulioPabonNY15 | @MLB | @beisboldecaribe pic.twitter.com/CRiHVFxXFC — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 4, 2024

Had a very warm encounter with Robinson Cano who I have not seen in two years. Cano and I have a special relationship since he first came up as a rookie to Yankee stadium. I walked into the DR postgame press conference yesterday and he saw me from the dais and fist pumped his heart. Later after press conference we hugged.

