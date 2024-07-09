An Ovation For Governments That Support Sports – Ovación Para Gobiernos que Apoyan al Deporte

“The truly lucky ones are those who have a rich mind, even with little money”… Bill Gates.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me. Very thankful.

Casiano Regalado, from Veracruz, asks: “What does that beautiful lady who aspired to manage the Mets do, since no team has hired her as manager?”

Dear friend Cashi: Jésica Mendoza, graduated with a Master’s degree from the University of California at Stanford, in Social Sciences and Education, is a commentator for ESPN and the Dodgers. She was an Olympic Champion in Softball, she is 43 years old and a native of Camarillo, California, but her parents are from Coahuila, Mexico.

Eduardo Ayala, from Orlando, asks: “What do you think of governments interfering in sports?”

Dear friend Edo: I do not considered them as “interfering”, but rather as concerned, participants, timely sponsors. Sports, both professional and amateur, are very expensive. It could not survive at the top, without political, organizational and economic intervention via official means. I applaud the rulers who support sports.

Gustavo Rivadavia, from Caracas, asks: “I have read in your column comments about female baseball players in the Major Leagues. Wouldn’t a Women’s League, like the WNBA, be more convenient?”

Dear friend Tavo: Thus there would be more separation than integration. That is what some of the black leaders wanted before 1947. But the appearance of Jackie Robinson with the Dodgers has been a total success. What’s the problem with playing baseball together, ladies and gentlemen, if we do so many things together and so well, so much fun? So we are all extremely happy.

Domingo Requena of Atlanta asks: “Is it true that in 24 years, no Red Sox pitcher had had a hit, until 1996, when Roger Clemens had one?”

Dear friend Mingo: Just as you wrote it, it happened. But, also, that was Clemens’ first at-bat in his big leaguer career. In total, he had 31 hits in his 24 Major League seasons.

Deal Stronskie of Newark asks:“How many balls are typically used in a major league game?”

Dear friend Dilo: For many years, the average was six dozen, 72 balls. But now, with the trend of players throwing gift balls to fans, things are already up to 96, eight dozen.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet by entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Ovación Para Gobiernos que Apoyan al Deporte

“Los verdaderamente afortunados, son quienes tienen una mente rica, aún con poco dinero”… Bill Gates.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Casiano Regalado, de Veracruz, pregunta: “¿A qué se dedica aquella bella dama que aspiraba a dirigir a los Mets, ya que como manager no la ha contratado ningún equipo?”

Amigo Cashi: Jésica Mendoza, graduada con un Máster en la Universidad de California en Stanford, en Ciencias Sociales y Educación, es comentarista de ESPN y de los Dodgers. Fue Campeona Olímpica en Softbol, está en sus 43 años y es nativa de Camarillo, California, pero sus padres son de Coahuila, México.

Eduardo Ayala, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Qué opina usted de los Gobiernos inmiscuidos en el deporte?”

Amigo Edo: Yo no los califico de “inmiscuidos”, sino de preocupados, participantes, oportunos patrocinadores. El deporte, tanto profesional como aficionado, es muy costoso. No podría sobrevivir al máximo necesario, sin la intervención política, organizativa y económica vía oficial. Yo ovaciono a los gobernantes que apoyan al deporte.

Gustavo Rivadavia, de Caracas, pregunta: “He leído en su columna comentarios sobre las damas peloteras en Grandes Ligas. ¿No sería más conveniente una Liga Femenina, como la WNBA?”.

Amigo Tavo: Así habría más separación que integración. Eso mismo deseaban algunos de los dirigentes de los negros, antes de 1947. Pero la aparición de Jackie Robinson con los Dodgers ha sido un éxito total. ¿Cuál es el problema de jugar beisbol juntos, damas y caballeros, si hacemos tanta cosas juntos y muy bien, de lo más divertidos? Así todos somos en extremo felices.

Domingo Requena, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Cierto que en 24 años, ningún lanzador de los Medias Rojas había conectado un hit, hasta 1996, cuando Roger Clemens sonó uno?”

Amigo Mingo: Tal y como lo escribiste, ocurrió. Pero, además, ese fue el primer turno al bate de Clemens en su historia de bigleaguer. En total, conectó 31 incogibles en sus 24 temporadas de Grandes Ligas.

Deal Stronskie, de Newark, pregunta: “¿Cuántas pelotas se usan normalmente en un juego de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Dilo: Durante muchos años, el promedio fue de seis docenas, 72 pelotas. Pero ahora, con la moda de los peloteros aventando bolas de regalo a los fanáticos, ya va la cosa por 96, ocho docenas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5