Ozzie Albies during 2023 All-Star Media Day in Seattle - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

The following was announced by the Atlanta Braves on Monday, April 22nd – Ozzie Albies documentary, Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story, to premiere followed by a Q&A at the Atlanta Film Festival on Thursday, April 25

The Atlanta Braves are committed to telling the stories of players both on and off the field, giving viewers an up-close-and-personal look into their lives. Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story, presented by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, takes fans on a visual journey detailing his upbringing and pride in his native country, Curaçao, his love for animals and the conception of the Ozzie Albies Foundation, and why Albies has become one of the most beloved and successful second basemen in Atlanta Braves history.

Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story will premiere on the first night of the 48th Annual Atlanta Film Festival on Thursday, April 25th. Following the screening, fans can attend a panel discussion with Ozzie Albies, wife Andreia Albies, and Director Charles Myers, moderated by Bally Sports reporter Treavor Scales.

Fans can purchase tickets for the premiere and panel at https://atlff2024.eventive.org/schedule/65fd6d7b2ecacf03330e7545.

Following the premiere, Always Believe: The Ozzie Albies Story will stream on Braves YouTube beginning at 8pm ET on Thursday, April 25.

