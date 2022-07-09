Pablo López Achieves 1st Win at Citi Field in his career, Marlins defeat Mets 5-2

Image Credit: Major League Baseball

Flushing, NY- In Queens for Friday night baseball, Marlins Pablo López plans to slow down the Mets offense were an ultimate success. Entering Friday night, New York was in a groove with a 4-1 record in their last five totaling 29 runs scored in that span. The 26-year-old Venezuelan native, López finished the night allowing 1 earned run with 4 hits and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched. “Very good lineup, very deep… There’s not a lot of situations where you can take a pitch off,” said López in regards to matching up with the Mets during Friday’s postgame.

MIA: RHP Pablo López – Line on the Night

5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 93 pitches – 64 strikes

Prior to Friday night, López seemed to struggle against the Mets, especially at Citi Field. In 3 starts at Citi Field throughout his career, López stood 0-3 with a 12.15 ERA, 18 earned runs allowed before Friday night’s performance. With this in mind, López came out firing by giving the Marlins leeway to rest up their bullpen as well as settle down the Mets offense. The dynamic combination of his changeup and four seam fastball led to trouble early in the count for the Mets lineup. Out of the 21 batters faced, López completed 13 first pitch strikes.

López said during the postgame, “It’s like a challenge to yourself. I’m going to try my best to navigate this lineup two-three times through the order. I’m going to try to remain unpredictable, try to make every pitch with intent, with conviction, so you can make it a fun challenge to yourself. They’re going to make you work for it.” With his incredible performance on Friday night, Lopez achieved his first win at Citi Field in his career.

In 4 April starts, López finished 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched. He was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for April. His teammate and frontrunner for this year’s NL Cy Young Sandy Alcántara, was recently named the NL Pitcher of the Month for June. Just three months into MLBs season, two Marlins starters have achieved the feat. This young Marlins rotation must not be overlooked as they continue to develop into one of the top pitching staffs across baseball. Take a look at the Marlins starting rotation with their respective ages and key statistics.

2022 Miami Marlins Rotation

RHP Pablo López: 26-year-old from Cabimas, Venezuela

6-4, 2.91 ERA, 98 K in 99 IP

RHP Sandy Alcántara: 26-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic

9-3, 1.82 ERA, 107 K in 123.1 IP

LHP Braxton Garrett: 24-year-old from Foley, Alabama

1-3, 4.25 ERA, 26 K in 29.2 IP

LHP Trevor Rogers: 24-year-old from Carlsbad, New Mexico

4-7, 5.57 ERA, 67 K in 72.2 IP

LHP Daniel Castano: 27-year-old from Orlando, Florida

1-2, 3.60 ERA 17 K in 30 IP

NYM: RHP Chris Bassitt – Line on the Night

6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 99 pitches – 67 strikes

Mets right-hander Chris Bassitt was activated from the Covid-19 list after missing one start due to a positive test. In progression towards being activated, Bassitt remained in top shape by completing a ton of cardio exercises. Prior to Friday, his last start was on June 25th against Miami.

Bassitt was in command of his cutter, slider, and fastball, resulting in plays for the defense behind him. He tallied eight ground outs, four fly outs along with three strikeouts. Garret Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, and Avisail Garcia got momentum going for Miami. Five of the Marlins 10 hits on the night were delivered by Cooper, Garcia and De La Cruz. In the top of the second inning, De La Cruz smacked a 3-run double to left field giving Miami the lead, 3-0. “Just keep them off balance for the most part. Outside of the couple pitches that I threw it was just about mixing speeds, mixing locations,” Bassitt said in regards to his mindset and remaining sharp.

He added, “It’s a challenge, but it’s also pretty fun… I thought they were sitting pretty much all fastballs. Once I was able to kinda locate my multiple curveballs, sliders, I was able to keep them off balance.” Bassitt recorded his fourth consecutive quality start of the season, which marks the longest of his career.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said on Bassitts performance, “Considering 12 days off, that’s as good as you can expect. He’s obviously strong, but sometimes you never know how that’s going to play… You can tell he was doing some work to kinda stay tuned up.”

The Mets offense was the ultimate factor in the 5-2 loss to Miami. New York totaled just 5 hits, with two of them being solo home runs. To add to 9 strikeouts while leaving 18 runners on base, the Mets failed to get the big-hit against López as well as Miami’s bullpen. The series continues this afternoon at 4:10pm and concludes Sunday at 1:10pm.

