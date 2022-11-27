Padres can’t figure out what to do with Tatis – Los Padres no hallan qué hacer con Tatis

“Perreo is mockery, disrespect and insult against the defeated. Quite the opposite of what Antonio José de Sucre said before La Serna, his defeated enemy, “Glory to the winner and Honors to the loser”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE)-Anyone interested in a usually-injured, usually-suspended shortstop they call Fernando Tatis Jr., no heir to his father’s seriousness in the game?

The Padres have serious difficulties to get out of him, they have already committed the foolishness of having him contracted for 12 more seasons, until 2034, for 332 million 561 thousand 430 dollars.

What buttocks does the cockroach sit on?!

This is how those who should carry it differently carry baseball.

They sign anyone to let their hair grow, dye it blonde, blue, or red, exhibit wonderful twerking skills, such as throwing the bat into the sky after a home run, moving their buttocks like a party at dawn, and doing circles of insane things with hands and arms.

Of course, if halfway through the spectacular negotiation there is a need to get out of such a purchase, there is no customer in sight.

The Padres are looking for a solution at home, swallowing (hopefully they don’t choke) Tatis’ contract and sending him to play in the outfield, to see if he can catch flies as badly as he rides motorcycles or how he uses what he shouldn’t use because it’s forbidden.

Well, at Petco Park, they woke up Saturday, trying to sign 30-year-old Oranjestad, Aruba native Xander Bogaerts, who is represented by Scott Boras.

Bogaerts is considered one of the most responsible big leaguers, very skilled, both offensively and on the field.

His career, spanning nine seasons, has been with the Red Sox, with whom he hit .256, 156 home runs and 683 RBIs. He also stole 74 bases in 91 attempts.

For the season of this 2022, Xander received 20 million in Boston

Due to the absence of the suspended Tatis, the Padres used the Korean, Ha-Seong Kim, as shortstop. However, they prefer to have him as a utility infielder. Kim earns seven million per season and is signed until 2024.

It is true that the Padres surprised most in baseball when they signed that contract with “MVP Sports Group”, agents of Tatis.

Meanwhile, I consider that he has seen so much waste that nothing should surprise anyone anymore.

————–Español—————

Los Padres no hallan qué hacer con Tatis

“El perreo es burla, falta de respeto e insulto contra el vencido. Todo lo contrario a lo dicho por Antonio José de Sucre ante La Serna, su enemigo vencido, “Gloria al vencedor y Honores al vencido”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Alguien tiene interés en un shortstop, generalmente lesionado, generalmente sancionado, a quien llaman Fernando Tatis hijo, nada heredero de la seriedad de su padre en el juego?

Los Padres tienen graves dificultades para salir de él, ya han cometido la tontería de tenerlo contratado por 12 temporadas más, hasta 2034, por 332 millones 561 mil 430 dólares.

¡¿Con qué nalgas se sienta la cucaracha?!

Así llevan el beisbol quienes deberían llevarlo de manera diferente.

Firman a cualquiera para que se deje crecer la melena, se la tiña de rubio, de azul o de rojo, exhiba maravillosas habilidades para el perreo, como tirar el bate al cielo después de un jonrón, mover las nalgas cual rumbera de madrugada y hacer círculos de enajenado mental con manos y brazos.

Por supuesto, si a medio camino de la espectacular negociación hay necesidad de salir de una compra así, no hay cliente a la vista.

Los Padres están buscando solución en casa, tragándose (ojalá no se atraganten) el contrato de Tatis y mandándolo a jugar en el out field, a ver si puede capturar flies tan mal como monta motocicletas o como se mete lo que no debe meterse porque está prohibido.

Pues, en Petco Park, amanecieron ayer sábado, tratando de firmar a Xander Bogaerts, nativo de Oranjestad, Aruba, de 30 años de edad, quien es representado por Scott Boras.

Bogaerts es considerado uno de los bigleaguers más resposables, muy habilidoso, tanto a la ofensiva como en el campo.

Su carrera, de nueve temporadas, ha sido con los Medias Rojas, con quienes bateó para 256, 156 jonrones y 683 carreras impulsadas. Además robó 74 bases en 91 intentos.

Por la temporada de éste 2022, Xander cobró en Boston 20 millones

Por la ausencia del suspendido Tatis, los Padres utilizaron al coreano, Ha-Seong Kim, como shortstop. Sin embargo, prefieren tenerlo de infielder utílity. Kim cobra siete millones por temporada y está firmado hasta 2.024.

Cierto que los Padres asombraron a la mayoría en el beisbol, cuando firmaron ese contrato con “MVP Sports Group”, agentes de Tatis.

Entre tanto, considero que se ha visto tanto despilfarro, que ya nada debe asombrar a nadie.

