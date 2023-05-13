Padres Still Bleeding Dodger Blue

Los Dodgers Julio Urías stumps Padres - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — For San Diego, it is not time to panic. Yes, the Dodgers are up 3-1 in their first four meetings, but eight games remain between these two power-house franchises. Unlike in years past, the Padres will only have to face their nemesis twelve times this year. Last season LA was 14-5 in their nineteen-game series. That’s seven more games than they will play this year.

Today the Padres sent out Joe Musgrove, 1-0, 6.75 ERA, 14 strikeouts in eleven innings pitched to try to stop the bleeding at the hands of their rival and nemesis Dodgers. He was given a 1-0 lead in the top of the first courtesy of a 410 foot shot into the Padre’s bullpen by 2021 National League Latino Sports MVP Juan Soto.

Ha-Seong Kim added a 423 foot blast into the left-field pavilion in the second inning. Musgrove left with a line of 5.2 innings, eight hits, four runs, and one home run.

In eight starts, Julio Urías, Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico, has a record of 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA. Interestingly, every time he pitches, the Dodgers wear Los Dodgers uniforms. Maybe that gives him a boost because it was business as usual as the master from Mexico held the Padres to those two home runs through seven innings. He left with a line of seven innings, two runs, three hits, zero walks, and four strikeouts.

Just Dingers is back! pic.twitter.com/m0IzMt0pvE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2023

The Dodgers scored three of their four runs in the bottom half of the first when JD Martinez parked a three-run home run 407 feet into the left field pavilion. Their fourth came after a double off the red-hot bat of Freddie Freeman, who Will Smith knocked in with a single to right field. The final score was 4-2 Dodgers.

One good note for the Dodgers to go along with this fourth win in the first five meetings with the Padres is that Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, has been working on his range to the left and right side and has improved noticeably.

Tomorrow San Diego will try to get a much-needed win when they send out the youngest starter in the majors, lefty Ryan Weathers, and the Dodgers will try to keep it rolling with Tony Gonsolin.

