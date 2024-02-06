Panama remains undefeated defeating Puerto Rico in a nailbiter.

Puerto Rico - Panama game was one of the most exciting games of the series. (Photo Latino Sports)

The Federales de Chiriquí, from Panama improved to 4-0 defeating Puerto Rico by a score of 9-7 in a nailbiter, a game that had all fans at the edge of their seats for most of the 9 innings.

Both teams played their hearts out. Panama wanting to maintain their undefeated status and Puerto Rico wanting to add another win to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Panama is now the first team to qualify into the finals.

Panama was holding on to a 7-3 lead after scoring four runs in the second inning. They then scored three more in the third. But Puerto Rico made things quite interesting by coming back keeping the score close to a one-run game after seven innings, but Panama ultimately secured yet another win and remain undefeated in the tournament.

Yadier Molina was asked in the post-game press conference about the game, and he stated, “Good teams come from behind and we almost did it today. Panama is playing very well. Obviously, they are undefeated. We give it to them. We give them a lot of credit, but we did a lot of good things. We came from behind which is not easy to do. We fell short. “These are things that happen in the game.”

He continued, “We had a bad day defensively and pitching. We walked eight times, hit four batters. We know that we are better than that. But, playing ball for so many years we know that we are going to see days like this. Credit to Panama. It wasn’t easy today. Their manager put the ball in play and battled the shifts. He made our lives impossible. When that happens, good things are going to happen to them,”.

Puerto Rico has a day off today and Panama will play the second-best team now, Venezuela in the afternoon 1:30 PM game.

https://www.mlb.com/news/caribbean-series-day-5-recap-2024?partnerID=web_article-share