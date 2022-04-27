Patience regarding Cabrera in the HOF – Paciencia en cuanto a Cabrera en el HOF

“To achieve spiritual joy, some use psychiatrists… But most of us use bartenders”… Trapichito.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Gilberto Gomes da S. from Caracas, asks…: “Which of the 33 batters with 3,000 hits are not in the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Gil…: There are seven. Pete Rose, execrated from baseball; Rafael Palmeiro, eliminated in 2014; Alex Rodríguez, who received 34.3% of the votes this year and is still a candidate; Adrián Beltré will be nominated in 2024; Ichiro Suzuki in 2025; Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will be candidates five years after retirement.

Rosendo Rinaldi, from Maracaibo, asks…: “Will Miguel Cabrera arrive safely in Cooperstown?”.

Friend Rosi…: After he retires, we voters will have five years to study his case. There is a player with 3,020 hits and 569 home runs, who could not reach the Hall of Fame, Rafael Palmeiro, eliminated in 2014, with just 4.4% of the votes. Until today, yes, Cabrera deserves Cooperstown, but you have to be patient.

Jefferson E. Román G. de Gatineau Quebec City, Canada; Susana Robles, from Maracay; Reynaldo Rivas of Atlanta; Rogelio A. Toro, from Baruta; and Lorenzo Meza V. de Caripito, refer to a social media post. In short, they say…: “A tiny and insignificant group of assholes think that Miguel Cabrera will be the last to connect three thousand hits. What do you think, who is the one we respect in this environment? And, please, forgive us for paying attention to the asshole ladies and gentlemen of the case”.

Friend Jeffie, Susi, Rey, Royo and Loro…: When Adrian (Cap) Anson, 125 years ago, in 1887, hit the unplayable three thousand of his, the assholes and assholes of the time said that no one would equal him. He was the first to reach the mark. 32 more have denied the forecasters on duty.

Róbinson Canó is at 2,631, only 369. He is 39 years old, but I think he could. He is signed by the Mets, through 2023, and, if he were to return to his best days with the bat, he could be. He is a very responsible bigleaguer.

And José Altuve, with 1783 hits, needs 1217. He will be 32 years old on May 6th. If in the current season and the next seven, he averaged just 153 hits, he would be in the glory.

Now, prickly ass, he’s always prickly ass.

——————————-Español——————————-

Paciencia en cuanto a Cabrera en el HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Gilberto Gomes da S. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles de los 33 bateadores con 3.000 hits no están en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Gil…: Son siete. Pete Rose, execrado del beisbol; Rafael Palmeiro, eliminado en 2014; Alex Rodríguez, quien recibió en 34.3% de los votos este año y sigue de candidato; Adrián Beltré será candidado en 2024; Ichiro Suzuki en 2025; Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera serán candidatos cinco años después del retiro.

Rosendo Rinaldi, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Miguel Cabrera llegará seguro a Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Rosi…: Después de retirado, los electores tendremos cinco años para estudiar su caso. Hay un pelotero con 3.020 hits y 569 jonrones, que no pudo llegar al Hall de la Fama, Rafael Palmeiro, eliminado en 2014, con apenas el 4.4% de los votos. Hasta hoy, sí, Cabrera merece Cooperstown, pero hay que tener paciencia.

Jefferson E. Román G. de Gatineau Quebec city, Canadá; Susana Robles, de Maracay; Reynaldo Rivas, de Atlanta; Rogelio A. Toro, de Baruta; y Lorenzo Meza V. de Caripito, se refieren a una publicación de redes sociales. En síntesis, dicen…: “Un grupo minúsculo e insignificante de culopicosos opinan que Miguel Cabrera será el último en conectar tres mil hits. ¿Qué opina usted, que es a quien respetamos en este ambiente? Y, por favor, perdone que le hagamos caso a las damas y a los caballeros culopicosos del caso”.

Amigo Jeffie, Susi, Rey, Royo y Loro…: Cuando Adrian (Cap) Anson, hace 125 años, en 1887, conectó su incogible tres mil, dijeron las culopicosas y los culopicosos de la época, que nadie lo igualaría. Era el primero en alcanzar la marca. 32 más han desmentido a los pronosticadores de turno.

Róbinson Canó está en los 2.631, solo a 369. Está en sus 39 años de edad, pero creo que sí podría. Está firmado por los Mets, hasta 2023, y, si regresara a sus mejores días con el bate, podría ser. Es un bigleaguer muy responsable.

Y José Altuve, con 1783 hits, necesita 1217. Cumplirá 32 años el seis de mayo. Si en la actual temporada y en las próximas siete, promedia apenas 153 incogibles, estaría en la gloria.

Ahora, culopicoso, siempre es culopicoso.

