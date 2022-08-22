PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT, ALBERT PUJOLS NAMED NATIONAL LEAGUE CO-PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

JOHNNY CUETO NAMED

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Nolan Arenado Makes Barehanded Play to Claim Play of the Week

All-Star teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals have been named the National League Co-Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and starting pitcher Johnny Cueto of the Chicago White Sox has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Goldschmidt claimed his sixth career Player of the Week Award and his third of the 2022 season, previously winning for the periods ending July 24th and June 19th. Paul became the third Cardinals player to receive three weekly awards in a single season, joining Chris Carpenter (2006) and Mark McGwire (1998), and he is the only Major Leaguer this year to receive three honors. Pujols received his 13th career Player of the Week Award and his first since August 2012, his first year with the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols is now tied for fifth all-time in Player of the Week wins, an award that was introduced to the National League in 1973 and American League in 1974, trailing only Miguel Cabrera (16), Manny Ramirez (16), Barry Bonds (15) and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (14). Cueto earned his third career Player of the Week Award and his first in the AL, most recently winning NL Player of the Week with the San Francisco Giants in May 2016. Johnny is the first White Sox recipient since his teammate José Abreu in May 2021.

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

The seven-time All-Star batted .542 (13-for-24) with seven runs scored, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.042 slugging percentage across six games.

Clubbed his 31 st home run of the season as part of a three-hit, four-RBI performance on Saturday against Arizona. Following the outing, Goldy has posted his first 100-RBI season for the Cardinals and the fourth of his career, most recently doing so in 2017.

home run of the season as part of a three-hit, four-RBI performance on Saturday against Arizona. Following the outing, Goldy has posted his first 100-RBI season for the Cardinals and the fourth of his career, most recently doing so in 2017. Reached the 30-homer milestone for the second consecutive season, becoming the first Cardinal with back-to-back 30-homer campaigns since Pujols posted 11 such seasons from 2001-11.

The four-time Silver Slugger Award winner tallied at least one hit in all six games played, including a trio of three-hit efforts and four multi-hit games overall. Delivered three hits and multiple RBI in three consecutive games from Thursday-Saturday.

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals (@albertpujols)

The 11-time All-Star hit .615 (8-for-13) with three runs scored, three home runs, seven RBI and a 1.308 slugging percentage over five games.

The two-time World Series Champion delivered a pinch-hit grand slam against Colorado on Thursday, marking his first career pinch-hit grand slam and his sixth career pinch-hit homer.

On Saturday against Arizona, the 22-year-veteran became the first player in MLB history to record four hits and two home runs in a single contest at 42 years old.

The three-time MVP now has 692 career home runs, and he passed a fellow Cardinals legend, Hall of Famer Stan Musial (6,134), for second all-time in total bases (6,144).

Johnny Cueto, Chicago White Sox (@johnnycueto47)

The 2015 World Series Champion earned the win in both starts, posting a 0.54 ERA across 16.2 innings pitched. Tallied five punchouts while allowing 11 hits and two walks, and came within one out of a complete-game shutout on Saturday.

The Dominican Republic native became the first White Sox pitcher since Ivan Nova in 2019 to pitch at least 16.2 innings without surrendering more than one earned run across a two-game span.

Has made 10 consecutive quality starts dating back to June 28 th , compiling a 5-1 record and a 2.17 ERA during that time. Represents the first such streak in a single season by a White Sox pitcher since Mark Buehrle during the Club’s historic 2005 season.

, compiling a 5-1 record and a 2.17 ERA during that time. Represents the first such streak in a single season by a White Sox pitcher since Mark Buehrle during the Club’s historic 2005 season. The two-time All-Star enters play today with a 2.58 ERA on the season, which ranks ninth among Major League hurlers with at least 100.0 innings pitched. Has allowed three earned runs-or-fewer in 16 of hit 17 outings this year.

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included Pujols and Goldschmidt’s teammate Lars Nootbaar (.353, 11 R, 6 H, 10 BB); outfielder Mark Canha (.429, 4 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI) and All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil (.471, 5 R, 16 H, 6 2B) of the New York Mets; relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (4 G, 0.00 ERA, 3 SV, 0 H) of the Washington Nationals; starting pitcher Charlie Morton (1-0, 1.42 ERA, 23 SO, 3 BB) and rookie infielder Vaughn Grissom (.400, 6 R, 10 H, 5 RBI) of the Atlanta Braves; and starter Justin Steele (2 GS, 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 14 SO) of the Chicago Cubs.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included third baseman Alex Bregman (.300, 7 R, 6 2B, 8 RBI) and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker (.387, 12 H, 3 2B, 6 RBI) of the Houston Astros; backstop Sean Murphy (.385, 6 R, 10 H, 5 XBH) of the Oakland Athletics; infielder Yandy Díaz (.391, 9 H, 5 2B, 9 RBI) of the Tampa Bay Rays; All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez (.333, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI) of the Cleveland Guardians; rookie first baseman Jose Miranda (.391, 9 H, 2 HR, 6 RBI) of the Minnesota Twins; and starter Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 9 SO, 0 BB) of the Los Angeles Angels.

ELECTRIC PLAY OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Barehanded play by Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals

August 20th at Chase Field – Watch It Here

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals earned his first career Play of the Week Award and is St. Louis’ first winner since Tommy Edman in September 2021. In the bottom of the sixth inning of a close game at Chase Field, Arenado made a barehanded grab on a high-chopping ground ball and fired a bullet to NL Player of the Week Paul Goldschmidt, who made an impressive scoop to nab the speedy Alek Thomas. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Jeff McNeil’s diving catch in shallow right field; Oswaldo Cabrera’s home run-robbing catch at Yankee Stadium; Kody Clemens’ lunging catch on the tarp in foul territory; Chris Taylor’s diving grab in left-center field to preserve a tied game in extra innings; and another fine play by Arenado in which he made a diving stop before throwing across the diamond from his knees to retire the runner.