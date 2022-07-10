– Peloteros que evitan El Juego de Estrellas – Players who avoid the All-Star Game

“Many people go to church once a week, to invest a dollar and expect a million in return”… Joseph McKadew.-

In nine days, on Tuesday the 19th, they will present The 2022 All-Star Game, the 92nd in history, which began in Chicago’s Comiskey Park on Thursday, July 6, 1933.

The 10 commissioners that have existed in the Major Leagues and the team owners during these 89 years have handled the promotion of this competition very well.

Therefore, the event is no longer one day, but there are activities for a week. And the party is not limited to the stadium, it also covers other places. This year, for example, in Los Angeles, in addition to the three days of action at Dodger Stadium, there is action in two other places.

However, some players prefer not to take part, for various reasons…:

1) They are afraid of getting hurt.

2) They prefer to rest those three days.

3) They take the time to be with the family.

4) Even though the show is for the benefit of the Players Association, there is no individual economic benefit for them, who, however, earn millions of dollars weekly.

5) The result of the game does not count for the season, nor do personal records mean much to each player.

Some executives and journalists think that it should disappear, but it does not seem possible, because the business, especially television, is very productive.

I have witnessed cases of players who have had an arm or leg in a cast, faking an injury, in order not to go to the All-Star Games.

Will that also happen this year?… I don’t know. I think no one knows.

There have been Latin Americans in the All-Star Games since 1951, when Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel and Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, both from the White Sox, appeared.

And the first time there was a large Spanish-speaking group in these classics was in 1981 in Cléveland, with Fernando Valenzuela, Rod Carew, Pedro Guerrero, David Concepción, Baudilio Díaz, Manny Trillo and Antonio Armas.

The following year, 1982, David Concepción was the Most Valuable in the All-Star Game.

The first Spanish-speaking pitcher to start an All-Star Game was Juan Marichal, in 1965, and he also started the 1967 game.

This year we expect a good All-Star Game, for the figures who have agreed to participate, including valuable Latin Americans.

The American has won more Games, 46, than the National, 43. Twice they have finished tied, in 1961 and in 2002.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Peloteros que evitan El Juego de Estrellas

“Mucha gente va a la Iglesia una vez a la semana, para invertir un dólar y a esperar como respuesta un millón”… Joseph McKadew.-

Dentro de nueve días, el martes 19, van a presentar El Juego de Estrellas 2022, el número 92 en la historia, la cual comenzó en el Comiskey Park, de Chicago, el jueves, seis de julio de 1933.

Los 10 comisionados que ha habido en Grandes Ligas y los propietarios de equipos durante estos 89 años han manejado muy bien la promoción de esta competencia.

Por eso, el evento ya no es de un día, sino que hay actividades durante una semana. Y la fiesta no se limita al estadio, también abarca otros sitios. Este año, por ejemplo, en Los Ángeles, además de los tres días de acción en el Dodger Stadium, hay acción en dos lugares más.

Sin embargo, algunos peloteros prefieren no tomar parte, por varios motivos…:

1) Temen lesionarse.

2) Prefieren descansar esos tres días.

3) Toman el timpo para estar con la familia.

4) Aún cuando el espectáculo es a beneficio de la Asociación de Peloteros, no hay beneficio económico individual para ellos, quienes, sin embargo, ganan millones de dólares semanalmente.

5) El resultado del juego, no cuenta para la temporada, ni los records personales significan gran cosa para cada jugador.

Algunos ejecutivos y periodistas opinan que debe desaparecer, pero no parece posible, porque el negocio, especialmente la televisión, es muy productivo.

He sido testigo de casos de peloteros que se han hecho enyesar un brazo o una pierna, fingiendo una lesión, con el fin de no acudir a Juegos de Estrellas.

¿Eso ocurrirá también este año?… No lo sé. Creo que nadie lo sabe.

Latinoamericanos ha habido en los Juegos de Estrellas desde 1951, cuando aparecieron Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel y Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, ambos de los Medias Blnacas.

Y la primera vez que hubo un grupo grande de habla hispana en estos clásicos, fue en 1981 en Cléveland, con Fernando Valenzuela, Rod Carew, Pedro Guerrero, David Concepción, Baudilio Díaz, Manny Trillo y Antonio Armas.

Al año siguiente, 1982, David Concepción fue El Más Valioso en el Juego de Estrellas.

El primer pitcher de habla hispana en abrir un Juego de Estrellas, fue Juan Marichal, en 1965, y también abrió el de 1967.

Este año esperamos un buen Juego de Estrellas, por las figuras que han aceptado participar, incluso valiosos latinoamericanos.

La Americana ha ganado más Juegos, 46, que la Nacional, 43. Dos veces han terminado empatadas, en 1961 y en 2002.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

