People You Don’t Know at the Ballpark

TAMPA BAY, FL — In 2016, I met one of the most knowledgeable major league baseball scouts, Tom (T-Bone) Giordano. He introduced me to the Tampa Bay Rays and Tropicana Field. I worked with T-Bone until his death in 2019 at the age of 93.

I joined Latino Sports three years ago, covering the Rays. During my work, I have met baseball players, scouts, television and radio personalities, and administrative personnel. But this is not about “famous” people. It is about the people who keep Tropicana Field “running.”

As I arrive at Gate 5, I am greeted by two security guards, who remain nameless since different guards are on duty each day. They inspect my computer bag to ensure all safety precautions and ballpark protocols. I enter the building and wait for Elevator #4, where Anita greets me and pushes the button for the fourth floor. I could push the buttons myself, but they don’t greet me like Anita!

Off the elevator, Ben, the security guard at the entrance to the press box, scans my credentials, which allows me to go to work. I usually stop in the Media Dining Room to check out the menu for the day and say hello to Linda, who collects the fee and keeps the area clean and orderly.

After “setting up” at my seat in the press box, I return to the Media Dining Room, which offers an “all you can eat” buffet. Before I sit down, Eva, one of the wonderful people who “take care” of me, brings me an “iceberg” salad — I am not a big fan of Romaine lettuce! Getting my plate, silverware (actually plasticware), and napkins, I fill my plate (usually more than I need to eat) and sit at one of the four-person tables, usually joined by a colleague or two.

Knowing I am an “ice cream aficionado” Bill (another dining room personnel) comes over and assures me that the ice cream machine is working. And though I don’t necessarily need them, Chase brings a plate of cookies and places it before me. Thanks Chase; you’re contributing to my “round shirts.”

Dinner is over, and upon returning to the press box, I encounter Tom, who usually makes funny comments, and Susan (Fan Host), another fantastic person who assists fans in getting to their seats, etc.

“Hey Joe, nice to see you,” is the greeting I get from Dukes, who is in charge of the press box, its procedures, rules and personnel using it.

I am fortunate to have met and interacted with these people on a game-by-game basis. When you visit a ballpark, say hello to the people who keep it fun and comfortable.

