Rose Name Should Be In The Ballot For HOF – Pete Rose Deber Ir a Las Planillas Para el HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. I appreciate you sending me your full name and the name of the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

-o-o-o-

Freddy R. Castillo V. of Trujillo, Peru, asks: “Have there ever been two home runs, two doubles and a triple, in any game in MLB history?”

Dear friend Fred: Of course, and more too! It is not difficult for all nine hitters on a team to achieve such offense in a game. It has happened dozens of times.

Edgar Barroeta, from Araure, gives his opinion and questions: Previously, when managers and coaches chose the rosters for the All-Star Game, without being able to select those from their own team, the procedure was fairer. Since when do fans choose players for the All-Star Game?”

Dear friend Ed: Since 1970.

Richard Araujo, a very dear fellow journalist from Ponce, Puerto Rico, says: “I thought it was a great answer you gave to Mr. Douglas Terán, the Christian, who wrote about the dirty ones: in the baseball Hall of Fame, and the clean ones outside, who deserve to be members and be in Heaven among the best…: ‘Friend Doug: In the name of God, send a list with the names of those dirty people who, according to you, are inside.”

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Which teams did Pete Rose play with and what positions did he fill?”

Dear friend Rub: Reds, Phillies, Expos. 1B, 2B, 3B, LF and RF.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks: “With with runners on second and third bases, one out, the batter hit a fly ball to the outfield that is caught, so there are two outs, the runners try to advance on the sacrificed fly, but the man who was going to third is put out before reaching base and the other reaches home afterward, is the run valid?”

Dear friend Lucho: No, because he came home after the third out was made.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “What is the position of the Baseball Players Association, given the madness of the commissioner, Rob Manfred, which causes so many injuries?”

Dear friend Chaldo: They haven’t said anything officially yet.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “If Pete Rose were reinstated, would he appear on the voting ballots or would he go to the Veterans Committee? And David Concepción, will he be a candidate on the Veterans Committee this year?”

Dear friend Chucho: Rose should be in the ballot. About Concepción this time, it is not yet known.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Pete Rose Deber Ir a Las Planillas Para el HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Agradezco me envíes tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

-o-o-o-

Freddy R. Castillo V. de Trujillo, Perú, pregunta: “¿Alguna vez se han bateado dos jonrones, dos dobles y un triple, en algún juego en la historia de MLB?”

Amigo Fred: ¡Claro que sí y más también!. No es difícil que los nueve bateadores de un equipo logren tal ofensiva en un juego. Ha ocurrido docenas de veces.

Edgar Barroeta, de Araure, opina y pregunta: Anteriormente, cuando mánagers y coaches escogían los rosters para El Juego de Estrellas, sin poder seleccionar a los de su propio equipo, era más justo el procedimiento. ¿Desde cuándo los fanáticos eligen a los peloteros para el Juego de Estrellas?”

Amigo Ed: Desde 1970.

Richard Araujo, muy querido compañero periodista de Ponce, Puerto Rico, dice: “Me pareció genial la contestación que diste al Sr. Douglas Terán, el cristiano, que escribió sobre los sucios: en el Hall of Fame del beisbol, y los limpios afuera, que merecen ser miembros y estar en el Cielo de los mejores…: Amigo Doug: En nombre de Dios, envía una lista con los nombres de esos sucios que, según tú, están dentro”.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Con cuáles equipos jugó Pete Rose y cuáles posiciones cubrió?”

Amigo Rub: Rojos, Phillies, Expos. 1B, 2B, 3B, LF y RF.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta: “Si con corredores en segunda y tercera bases, un out, batean elevado al outfield que es atrapado, por lo que hay dos outs, se producen entonces los pisa y corres, pero el hombre que iba a tercera es puesto out antes de llegar a la base y el otro llega a home después, ¿es válida la carrera?”

Amigo Lucho: No, porque llegó a home después de realizado el tercer out.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Cuál es la posición de la Baseball Players Association, ante las locuras del comisionado, Rob Manfred, que tantas lesiones causan?”

Amigo Chaldo: Todavía no han dicho nada oficialmente.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “Si Pete Rose fuera reintegrado, ¿aparecería en las planillas de votación o iría a los Comités de Veteranos? Y David Concepción, ¿será este año candidato en el Comité de Veteranos?”

Amigo Chucho: Rose debe ir a la planilla. De Concepción esta vez, aún no se sabe.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5