Pete Rose is also the singles leader – Pete Rose es también el líder en sencillos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

José B. Lagos C. from San Cristóbal asks…: “Who is La Pimpi, and why does the opening phrase not appear on Mondays?”

Amigo Pepe…: La Pimpi is La Pimpi, a young friend, a university professor of literature and Spanish in New York. And on Mondays there is no phrase, because it is the day of The Letters from the Beyond.

Rutilio E. Espinoza Ch. of Mexico D.F. asks…: “Why do they call the second baseman a waiter (in Spanish, camarero)?”

Amigo Tilio…: Rafael Rubí, the famous Cuban narrator, baptized him that way, because, according to him, he is the one who lays down the bed for the shortstop to complete the double play.

Pedro D. Luque A. from Calabozo, asks…: “Which is the batter who comes closest to three thousand single hits?”.

Amigo PeDé…: Pete Rose is not that close, he surpassed the figure, with 3,215 singles, among his total of 4,256 hits.

Justino Arredondo, from Culiacán, asks…: “How can I become a Major League scout, what should I study. I was not a professional ballplayer?

Friend Tino…: Most of the scouts have been professional baseball players. This is how executives prefer them, and more so those who were bigleaguers. There is no scout school, but there is a process, which begins with the scout helpers or dog birds.

Dianaría Duque F. de Mérida Yucatán, asks…: “Who invented the phrase The King of Sports?”.

Amiga Diana…: René Cañizares (Cañitas), a pioneer of Cuban baseball narrators, was interviewed in Havana at the end of 1936, when the fashion show in Cuba was horse racing, for which the reporter asked him I ask…:

“In his broadcasts he praises baseball, but everyone here says that horse racing is The Sport of Kings. What do you think?”.

And Cañitas replied, very smiling…:

“If that is The Sport of Kings, baseball is the King of Sports.”

Amador M. Ávila P. from Caracas, asks…: “Why do you never write baseball with an accent on the é, as it should be?”.

Double A friend…: That is not “as it should be”. Who tricked you by telling you that you give orders here? Look, in the Caribbean we have been pronouncing baseball for more than a hundred years. Why use baseball now?

Give him the accent, and let the rest of us write baseball. What is the problem?

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Pete Rose es también el líder en sencillos

“No es lo mismo el Jefe del Estado que el estado del Jefe”…Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

José B. Lagos C. de San Cristóbal pregunta…: “¿Quién es La Pimpi, y por qué los lunes no aparece la frase inicial?”.

Amigo Pepe…: La Pimpi es La Pimpi, joven amiga, profesora universitaria de literatura y castellano en Nueva York. Y los lunes no hay frase, por ser el día de Las Cartas desde el Más Allá.

Rutilio E. Espinoza Ch. de México D.F. pregunta…: “¿Por qué llaman camarero al segunda base?”.

Amigo Tilio…: Rafael Rubí, célebre narrador cubano lo bautizó así, porque, según él, es quien le tiende la cama al shortstop para que complete el doubleplay.

Pedro D. Luque A. de Calabozo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es el bateador que se aproxima más a los tres mil hits sencillos?”.

Amigo PeDé…: Pete Rose no es que se aproxima, él sobrepasó la cifra, con tres mil 215 sencillos, entre su total de cuatro mil 256 incogibles.

Justino Arredondo, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cómo puedo llegar a ser scout de Grandes Ligas, qué debo estudiar. No fui pelotero profesional?”.

Amigo Tino…: La mayoría de los scouts han sido peloteros profesionales. Así los prefieren los ejecutivos, y más a quienes fueron bigleaguers. No existe una escuela de scouts, pero sí un proceso, que comienza con los ayudantes de scouts o dog birds.

Dianaría Duque F. de Mérida Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Quién inventó la frase El Rey de los Deportes?”.

Amiga Diana…: René Cañizares (Cañitas), pionero de los narradores cubanos del beisbol, era entrevistado en La Habana, a fines de 1936, cuando el espectáculo de moda en Cuba era el de las carreras de caballos, por lo que el reportero le preguntó…:

“En sus transmisiones pondera al beisbol, pero todos dicen aquí que el hipismo es El Deporte de los Reyes. ¿Qué opina?”.

Y respondió Cañitas, muy sonreído…:

“Si eso es El Deporte de los Reyes, el beisbol es el Rey de los Deportes”.

Amador M. Ávila P. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. nunca escribe beisbol con acento en la é, como debe ser?”.

Amigo Doble A…: Eso no es “como debe ser ”. ¿Quién te engañó diciéndote que aquí tú das órdenes? Mira, en el Caribe hace más de cien años que pronunciamos beisbol. ¿Por qué usar ahora béisbol?

Márcale tú el acento, y deja que los demás escribamos beisbol. ¿Cuál es el problema?

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

