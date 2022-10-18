Phillies – Padres. Two Brothers Playing Against Each Other.

Two brothers playing against each other. Aaron Nola for Phillies, Austin Nola for SD. (Photo MLB)

Interesting tidbit: In a curious and historical fact, pitcher Aaron Nola (Philadelphia) and catcher Austin Nola (San Diego) will become the sixth pair of brothers to play against each other in the Major League playoffs and the first since the Puerto Ricans Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. did it in the Championship Series in 1997 when the Cleveland Indians faced the Baltimore Orioles.

Sandy Jr. did it for Cleveland and Roberto for Baltimore.

Today’s game of these two Wild Card teams that few baseball critics had picked to make it to the Post Season has many wondering is a five game series fair in the first round of the playoffs?

