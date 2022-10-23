Philly on to the World Series

Bryce Harper, no doubt won the MVP of the series as he hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for his ninth to send the San Diego Padres back to the West Coast avoiding a game 6 in this ALCS and advance to the Fall Classic

The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series in front of a home crowd that were ecstatic to have their home team move on to the Fall Classic. Phillies fans have not had that excitement since 2008.

The Phillies won the series 4-1 and now will wait for the winner between the Astros and the Yankees. Houston dominates the series 3-0 (they were tied 4-4 in the 6th inning as of the writing of this article).

I’m sure that MLB is quietly rooting for the Astros to win the series as an all-East Coast World series is not conducive to higher advertising revenues as an East Coast – Southwest Coast series. The ideal World Series for MLB would have been a New York Yankees – Los Angeles Dodgers.