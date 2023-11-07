Phoenix Suns unveil 2023-2024 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform; El Valle Uniform Celebrates City’s Vibrant Mexican American Culture

Lowriders were first crafted by Chicanos in the southwest of the U.S. and bajito y suavecito (low and slow) became a bold statement of cultural pride and identity. As part of the season-long El Valle program, the Suns worked with local legend Efrain “Bugs” Gonzales to create a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air to match the detailed design elements of the uniform. The car will be on display at select games and events throughout the season.

“The El Valle City Edition uniform is a celebration of our Mexican American fanbase,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “The uniform captures the tapestry of the culture and weaves together the rich traditions of Phoenix’s Mexican American community.”

The Suns designed the uniform in collaboration with Miguel Angel Godoy, a local artist and fine arts professor at Arizona State University. The El Valle wordmark across the chest was inspired by classic Chicano cursive script and the vibrant colors of Chicano culture influenced the uniform’s accent colors. The side panels of the uniform feature decorative pinstriping designed to embody the hand-painted pinstripes of a lowrider.

The Suns will wear the uniform 13 times throughout the 2023-24 season starting with the home game on Nov. 10 versus the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s first game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The halftime of each El Valle home game will feature La Música del Valle concert series, fueled by the Desert Ford Dealers, with MC Magic performing at the first game. A matching City Edition court will also debut this season.

Fans can purchase the 2023-24 City Edition uniform starting today at the Team Shop at Footprint Center or online at shop.suns.com. The Suns also launched the first t-shirt of a five-piece El Valle merchandise collection designed by local Chicano artists. The t-shirt collection, presented by Hornitos Tequila, will be available online and at the Team Shop throughout the season.

In collaboration with local Chicano artist SPAWK, the Suns will also launch an El Valle merchandise collection with Wild Collective available online and in the Team Shop beginning Nov. 10.

PayPal, the team’s official jersey partner since 2018, will donate a portion of the proceeds of every City Edition jersey purchased using PayPal at shop.suns.com to Phoenix Suns Charities to support community programs throughout the Valley.

In addition, the Suns and PayPal will showcase local Latino-owned food and beverage small businesses through the “Support Our City” program at El Valle games all season long. Latino-owned small businesses can apply for the chance to win $5,000 now through Nov. 30 here or by visiting Suns.com.