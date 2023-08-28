“Phuture” Phillies!

William Bergolla (second from the left in photo) and Clearwater Threshers pose together in dugout. The Threshers are the Single-A affiliate of Phillies - Image Credit: Clearwater Threshers/MILB

CLEARWATER, FL — Thanks to Rob Stretch, Media Coordinator for the Clearwater Threshers, I had the pleasure of interviewing two of the rising stars in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system.

Jonh Henriquez, a reliever from the Dominican Republic, whose record is 12-1, which is fantastic for a middle reliever, has played a big part in the success of the Threshers.

Henriquez indicated that he has always been a relief pitcher and if asked to become a starter, he “will do whatever to help his team win.” At 23-years-old, he is working hard to move up in the Phillies organization and eventually to the major leagues.

After the season, he plans to return to the D.R. to join his family and enjoy the winter, but only after helping the Threshers in the playoffs.

Willam Bergolla is an 18-year-old shortstop from Valencia, Venezuela, who joined the Threshers after an outstanding season in the Dominican Summer League.

I am normally not a statistic person, however, it should be noted that William struck out only three times in 70 plate appearances, showing he puts the ball in play on a consistent basis.

I asked him if he is comfortable at this level and he indicated, “it’s a lot of work, has the support of his teammates and is still learning.” He started with the Threshers playing second base and also said he has adjusted to that position and is happy “as long as he is playing.”

His father, William Bergolla Sr., a former major leaguer is here with him and is looking forward to returning to Venezuela to be with his family after the postseason.

We look forward to seeing these young players advance through the system and eventually in a Phillies uniform, in the not too distant future.

Contact Joe Ferrara – Email: jaferrara@outlook.com

