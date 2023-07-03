Pirates Looking To Sink The Dodgers

Carlos Santana - Image Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates/MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Pirates are coming to Los Angeles after a three-game sweep of the Padres, followed by three games with the Brewers, where they went 1-2. They are also coming off of back-to-back 100-plus loss seasons and looked like they were headed in the right direction at the beginning of this season when they jumped off to a 20-8 record in their first 28 games.

They went 10-3 after losing their future All-Star and 2022 NL Latino Sports Rookie MVP, shortstop Oneil Cruz, Nizao, Dominican Republic, after he fractured his left fibula in a collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala on April 10 but then quickly forgot how to win games as they now sit at 39-44 in the NL Central.

But they have a record of 9-3 against the Dodgers since 2022. This after they went 23-2 from 2017-2021. They are better than what they look like on paper.

In the meantime, the Dodgers had another mediocre road trip going 3-3, losing their last two to Kansas City. They return home in second place in the NL West, three games behind the Division leading Diamondbacks. They can score runs but need to be able to win when they score six, seven, or more times in a game. The biggest problem remains their pitching. At first, it was the bullpen, but now the starters are beginning to show some kinks in the armor.

Mexico’s own Julio Urías (2021 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award winner), did not look good in his first start this weekend after missing the past month and a half on the IL. Only going three innings and giving up five runs on six hits to the 25-59 Kansas City Royals.

Tony Gonsolin has not been sharp. He has an ERA of 5.35 in his last seven games and only went 3.2 innings against the Royals, where he gave up four runs on six hits.

The Dodgers will play four games with the Pirates and two with their crosstown rival Angels before the All-Star break, followed by a brutal nine-game road trip at the Mets, Baltimore, and Texas. Let’s say the rest of this season will be challenging for these Dodgers.

