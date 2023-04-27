Pirates Off To Hot Start

Pirates celebrate 6-2 victory over LA Dodgers on Thursday afternoon April 27th - Image Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates/MLB

PITTSBURGH, PA — Raise The Jolly Roger! The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the hottest teams in all of baseball: 18-8 on the year, marking the best record in the National League, and second in MLB – 10 games over .500 for the first time in eight years (2015).

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, Rodolfo Castro and the 2023 Buccos have made their presence known: currently leading the NL Central division by 1.5 games, and outscoring their opponents by a combined 132-97 – Run Differential: +35.

Though, we’d all agree 26 games is too small of a sample size, Pittsburgh’s style of play is a joy to watch. They’re a young and scrappy squad, who puts constant pressure on their opponent by playing lockdown defense, hitting in the clutch and creating havoc on the bases (Pirates: 37 Stolen Bases – Current MLB Lead).

“You look at the quality of play, that’s the thing that stands out the most,” Pittsburgh’s manager Derek Shelton said following the Pirates 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon.

Mitch Keller's 10th K pic.twitter.com/OBl3ysEzij — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 27, 2023

Additionally, the Pirates pitching staff ranks in the top-10 for ERA (8th: 3.60) and strikeouts (8th: 232) across MLB this season.

“I’m really happy with how everyone’s throwing it in here, especially the starters,” Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller said in Thursday’s postgame. The 27-year-old struck out 10 batters across six innings in the series finale against the Dodgers, marking a career high in strikeouts.

He added: “We’re doing all right. Then the back end of the bullpen is coming in and shutting the door, which is what you need in a winning team.”

Ultimately, fans enjoy consistent action and the Pirates are delivering on it. All while having fun, and enjoying themselves as you can tell in their authentic home run celebrations.

THE PIRATES HAVE A HOME RUN SWORD ⚔️🏴‍☠️ (via @ATTSportsNetPIT) pic.twitter.com/MViKh63Bo5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 11, 2023

On a similar note, following each Pirates victory, the player of the game is given a Pikachu, the most famous Pokemon character.

The @Pirates have a team Pikachu they give out to the player of the game ⚡ pic.twitter.com/mxVfveB5qJ — MLB Life (@MLBLife) April 21, 2023

