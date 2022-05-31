Pirates Slay The Monster Of LA

Check that ball for Spider Tack/Latino Sports

Los Angeles, CA: One of the beauties of professional sports is that any team can beat another team at any one time. Baseball with its 162 game season will never have a team go undefeated. Think of this, if a team wins 106 games like the Dodgers did in 2021 not only did they not win their division but they lost 56 games and not all of those losses came at the hands of teams who were bad.

So tonight on Memorial Day we have the Pittsburgh Pirates, who own a 19-27 record, in for a 3 game series with the NL West division leader Dodgers. LA is 33-14 and has a monster roster that is deeper than the Grand Canyon.

The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks yesterday, rounding out the highly successful season-long tying 10-game road trip with an 8-2 record. Los Angeles has won four consecutive series and currently own the best record in Major League Baseball at 33-14 (.702). Needless to say, they are running on all 9 cylinders.

So I would imagine the Bucs may have be saying, on their 2,137 mile flight from Pittsburgh to LA, “Batten down the hatches mates, dars rough seas ahead!”

Dodger’s starter Walker Buehler has never faced the Pirates at Dodger Stadium and it is only his third career start against the Pirates where he is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA.

So what happened in the top of the second inning to the Dodger All-Star? Well a 22yr old kid from Tucupita, Venezuela, Tucupita Marcano is what happened. Marcado clobbered a Buehler 96 mph fastball into the Pavilion in right center. The 3 run shot was his first major league home-run and it gave the Bucks an early 3-0 lead. Then in the top of the 3rd Bryan Reynolds hit a solo HR to roughly the same spot in right center to make it 4-0. Pardon the pun but could this be Buehler’s day off?

In the meantime Pirates starter RHP Zach Thompson was cruising until Hanser Alberto, San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, put one out in the left field pavilion for a solo shot followed 3 pitches later by Mookie Betts who deposited one deeper in the same left field pavilion seats to make it a 2 run game after 5 innings. Thompson went 2 outs into the 6th allowing only 4Hits and 2 Runs.

But alas, he hit the magic number of 96 pitches and was replaced with Lefty Dillon Peters who was greeted with a first pitch home-run off the bat of Edwin Ríos, Caguas, Puerto Rico to make it a one run game going into the 6th inning.

In the bottom of the 8th inning Dodger All-Star Shortstop Trea Turner hit a double and has now hit in 22 consecutive games. He then scored the tying run on a 2 out double to center by Justin Taylor. Then my dodger MVP, Chris Taylor, delivered the go ahead run with a pop single to right.

Then just when I thought it was over, Craig, Mr. drama saver, Kimbrel walks Diego Castillo with one out, throws a wild pitch and gives up an RBI single to Michael Perez to tie the game. Perez then scores the go ahead run on a rare Freddie Freeman error.

So after 3hours and 18 minutes we have a final score of Pirates 6 Dodgers 5. The Bucks showed that as powerful and deep the Dodgers are, any team can beat any other team on any given day. This Pirate team gave their manager Derek Shelton a great game for his 100th win in the big leagues. Tomorrow they will do it again here in sunny southern California .

We did get to see the most exciting play in baseball tonight in the top of the 6th inning when 23 yr old Rodolfo Castro, Los Llanos, Dominican Republic, hit a clean triple to left only to see him thrown out in an attempt to steal home on the next pitch. Wow! The excitement that Latino players bring to this game is electrifying!