Pitcher and conjurer at the same time – Pitcher y a la vez prestidigitador

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Isidro M. O’Súllivan B. from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that the Yankees pitcher, Domingo Germán, applies prohibited substances to his hands that the umpires cannot detect?”

Amigo Chidro: Domingo, a Dominican from San Pedro de Macorís, is, at 30 years old and after six seasons of experience, one of the best right-handed pitchers in the Majors.

So good that umpire James Hoye was determined to find something on his hands after the third inning, when the boy had put out all nine of the Twins he had faced in a row.

Hoye was annoyed, because after examining his hands three times, he found nothing, and so he ordered him to wash them.

Conclusion: Either Hoye wants to display excess authority where nothing is being hidden from him, or Germán, in addition to being a tremendous pitcher, is also a distinguished conjurer and anti-umpires.

The famous professional umpire from Caracas, Juan Loaiza, says: “For the all-naked game, suggested by the reader from Mazatlán, Abelio Negrín, I offer my services as umpire totally free, and I would even pay for my ticket to enter the stadium that day.”

Néstor Griswold, from Madrid, asks: “Was Luis Aparicio ever captain of his team in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Nes: When Luis arrived in the Majors, in 1956, of course he was a rookie and the manager of the White Sox, Marty Marion, was replaced the following year by Al López, who little by little allowed the man from Zulia to manage the infield, without giving him the title of captain.

In 1963, Aparicio joined the Orioles, and the following year, Hank Bauer was named manager of that team. At the press conference on his arrival in Baltimore, he said:

“I think I will be forced to share my fees with Luisito, because I have made him team captain, with instructions to fully manage the infield.”

In Boston, 1971, Luis found a manager who had been a very good shortstop, Eddie Kasko, who told the press in 1972:

“I would have been very happy to have had Aparicio’s skills and instincts for baseball. I’ve told him to take it upon himself to run the infield, because he can do it so much better than me.”

—————Español—————

Pitcher y a la vez prestidigitador

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Isidro M. O’Súllivan B. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cierto que el pitcher de los Yankees, Domingo Germán, se aplica en sus manos sustancias prohibidas que los umpires no pueden detectar?”.

Amigo Chidro: Domingo, dominicano, de San Pedro de Macorís, es, a los 30 años de edad y tras seis temporadas de experiencia, uno de los mejores lanzadores derechos de las Mayores.

Tan bueno que el umpire James Hoye, se empeñó en encontrarle algo en las manos, después del tercer inning, cuando el muchacho había hecho outs en fila a los nueve Twins que había enfrentado.

Hoye se incomodó, porque después examinarle las manos tres veces, no le encontró nada, y entonces ordenó que se las lavara.

Conclusión: O Hoye quiere exhibir exceso de autoridad donde nada le están ocultando, o Germán, además de tremendo lanzador, es también un prestidigitador insigne y antiumpires.

El famoso umpire profesional de Caracas Juan Loaiza, dice: “Para el juego de todos desnudos, que sugiere el lector de Mazatlán, Abelio Negrín, ofrezco mis servicios como umpire totalmente gratis, y hasta pagaría mi boleto para entrar al estadio ese día”.

Néstor Griswold, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Alguna vez Luis Aparicio fue capitán de su equipo en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Nes: Cuando Luis llegó a las Mayores, en 1956, por supuesto que era un novato y el mánager de los Medias Blancas, Marty Marion, fue sustituido al año siguiente, por Al López, quien poco a poco permitió que el zuliano manejara el infield, sin darle el título de capitán.

En 1963, Aparicio llegó a los Orioles y al año siguiente, Hank Bauer fue nombrado mánager de ese equipo. En la conferencia de prensa de su llegada a Báltimore, dijo:

“Creo que me veré obligado a repartir mis honorarios con Luisito, porque lo he hecho capitán del equipo, con instrucciones de manejar totalmente al infield”.

En Boston, 1971, Luis encontró de mánager a uno que había sido muy buen shortstop, Eddie Kasko, quien dijo para la prensa en 1972:

“Hubiera sido muy feliz de haber tenido las habilidades y el instinto de Aparicio para el beisbol. Le he dicho que se encargue de dirigir el infield, porque él puede hacerlo mucho mejor que yo”.

