Pitcher designated hitter only – Bateador designado sólo por el lanzador

Gonzalo Tress, from Córdoba, Veracruz, asks: “Can there be designated hitters for players in positions other than pitching?”

Amigo Chalo: No. Rule 6.10(b) states that the designated person can only be the starting pitcher and the pitchers who substitute him.

Augusto L. Triana, from Los Mochis, asks…: “If in a championship, a centerfielder makes 23 assists and four outs and makes an error, while another, 13 outs, no assists and no errors, who is the champion of the championship? position, and how do you get that average?

Amigo Tusto…: To win that title, it is necessary to have participated in no less than two-thirds of the games on the calendar. If both comply with that, the champion is the one with 13 outs, because he finished with 1000 points. The other, 0964. It is obtained by dividing the total number of outs plus assists by the number of errors, plus assists, plus outs.

Damián Procuna, from Mexico City, asks: “Is a run scored by a batter clean, if he has reached base on a hit, but after continuing to bat because the catcher made a foul error when he was on two strikes?”

Amigo Ñañán: No. That race is dirty.

David Riquelme H. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “Will they re-publish your out-of-print book, The Best Anecdotes?”

Friend Davo: he is going to be for sale again in Amazon. We are making the necessary corrections.

Alfredo Inzunza, from Culiacán, asks…: “What has been the highest batting average for a pitcher in a season and for life in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Al…: In one season, Walter Johnson (Senators) in 1925, with 440. In one career, Red Ruffing (Red Sox, Yankees and White Sox), 1925-1947, consumed 1,937 at-bats, batted 269, and 300 or more in each of eight campaigns, including 364 in 1930.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, asks: “Is there any regulatory or vigilant entity, at the level of the United States Government, that can stop this abominable disaster that the commissioner of baseball means, in complicity with the team owners, ESPN and FOX ?”.

Dude Doug: He doesn’t exist, because he is appointed and paid by the Owners of the teams.

José L. Guevara from Caracas, asks: “How will pitchers now take care of baserunners, with the new 20-second Rules from 2023?”

Friend Pepe…: Let’s ask Rob Manfred.

Gonzalo Tress, de Córdoba, Veracruz, pregunta: “¿Puede haber bateador designado por jugadores de posiciones diferente a la de lanzador?”.

Amigo Chalo: No. La Regla 6.10(b) señala que el designado puede ser solamente por el pitcher abridor y por los lanzadores que lo sustituyan.

Augusto L. Triana, de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “Si en un campeonato, un centerfielder hace 23 asistencias y cuatro outs y comete un error, mientras otro,13 outs, ninguna asistencia y ningún error, ¿quién es el campeón de la posición, y cómo se saca ese promedio?”.

Amigo Tusto…: Para ganar ese título, es necesario haber participado en, no menos, de dos tercios de los juegos del calendario. Si los dos cumplen con eso, el campeón es el de los 13 outs, porque terminó con 1000 puntos. El otro, 0964. Se obtiene, dividiendo el total de outs más asistencias entre el número de errores, más asistencias, más outs.

Damián Procuna, de México DF, pregunta: “¿Es limpia la carrera anotada por un bateador, si se ha embasado por hit, pero después de seguir al bate porque el cátcher cometió error en un foul cuando estaba en dos strikes?”.

Amigo Ñañán: No. Esa carrera es sucia.

David Riquelme H. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿Volverán a publicar su libro agotado, el de Las Mejores Anécdotas?”.

Amigo Davo: Va a estar de nuevo a la venta en Ámazon. Estamos haciéndole las correcciones necesarias.

Alfredo Inzunza, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el mayor promedio al bate por un lanzador en una temporada y de por vida en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Al…: En una temporada, Walter Johnson (Senadores) en 1925, con 440. En una carrera, Red Ruffing (Medias Rojas, Yankees y Medias Blancas), 1925-1947, consumió 1,937 turnos, bateó para 269, y 300 o más en cada una de ocho campañas, incluso 364 en 1930.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, pregunta: “¿Existe algún ente regulador o vigilante, a nivel del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, que pueda frenar este abominable desastre que significa el señor comisionado del beisbol, en complicidad con los dueños de equipos, ESPN y FOX?”.

Amigo Doug: No existe, porque él es nombrado y pagado por los Propietarios de equipos.

José L. Guevara de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo harán ahora los lanzadores para cuidar a los corredores en bases, con eso de las nuevas Reglas de los 20 segundos desde el 2023?”.

Amigo Pepe…: Preguntémosle a Rob Manfred.

