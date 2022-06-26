Players who have gone to war for the USA – Peloteros que han ido por USA a las guerras

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Since the Civil War there have been Major League Baseball personalities exposing their lives in every war that has involved the United States.

Now, most international analysts fear that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will turn into World War III. So will the likes of Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Judge have to come forward?

The most notable, who have gone to the fronts…:

Civil War…: Morgan Bulkeley.

World War I…: Grover Cleveland Alexander, Happy Chandler, Oscar Charleston, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins, Jocko Conlan, Red Faber, Warren Giles, Burleigh Grimes, Harry Heilmann, Waite Hoyt, George Kelly, Larry MacPhail, Rabbit Maranville, Rube Marquart, Christy Mathewson, Herb Pennock, Sam Rice, Branch Rickey, Eppa Rixey, Bullet Joe Rogan, Joe Sewell, George Sisler, Tris Speaker, Casey Stangel.

World War II…: Jackie Róbinson, Phil Rizzuto, Monte Irvin, León Day, Joe DiMaggio, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Hank Greenberg, Ralph Kiner, Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Whitey Ford, Luke Appling, Al Barlik, Néstor Chylak, Mickey Cochrane, León Day, Bill Dickey, Bobby Doerr, Charlie Gehringer, Billy Herman, Ted Lyons, Larry MacPhail, Lee MacPhail, Johnny Mize, Stan Musial, Pee Wee Reese, Robin Roberts, Red Ruffing, Red Schoensdienst, Enos Slaughter , Duke Snider, Warren Spahn, Bill Veeck, Hoyt Wilhelm, Ted Williams, Early Winn.

Korean War…: Eddie Mathews, Willie Mays, Bob Lemon.

Yogi Berra fought in World War II when he was still playing in the minors. And Puerto Rican Eduardo Figueroa did it in the Vietnam War before reaching the Major Leagues.

There were many other Major Leaguers in the Wars, hundreds. As the only two killed in action, Elmer Gideon, outfielder for the Washington Senators, and Harry O’Neill, catcher for the Philadelphia Athletics.

Gideon perished because the plane he was piloting, a B-26, was shot down on April 20, 1944, while bombing northern France.

O’Neill, of the Marines, died on May 16, 1945, five months before the end of the war, destroyed by shrapnel in the Battle of Iwo Jima, Japan, which lasted from February 19 to March 26. .

The total death toll for all countries, in the seven years, 1939-1945, was between 50 and 70 million.

The United States alone sent 14.9 million soldiers to that Second War. 292,100 died, and 571,822 were injured.

World War II has been the most devastating. All Nations were affected.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————Español—————————

Peloteros que han ido por USA a las guerras

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Desde la Guerra Civil ha habido personajes de Grandes Ligas exponiendo sus vidas en todas las guerras que han involucrado a Estados Unidos.

Ahora, la mayoría de los analistas internacionales temen que el conflicto Rusia-Ucrania se convierta en la III Guerra Mundial. ¿Tendrán entonces que ir al frente personajes como Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw y Aaron Judge?

Los más notables, que han ido a los frentes…:

Guerra Civil…: Morgan Bulkeley.

I Guerra Mundial…: Grover Cléveland Alexánder, Happy Chandler, Oscar Chárleston, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins, Jocko Conlan, Red Faber, Warren Giles, Burleigh Grimes, Harry Heilmann, Waite Hoyt, George Kelly, Larry MacPhail, Rabbit Maranville, Rube Marquart, Christy Mathewson, Herb Pennock, Sam Rice, Branch Rickey, Eppa Rixey, Bullet Joe Rogan, Joe Sewell, George Sisler , Tris Speaker, Casey Stangel.

II Guerra Mundial…: Jackie Róbinson, Phil Rizzuto, Monte Irvin, León Day, Joe DiMaggio, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Hank Greenberg, Ralph Kiner, Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Whitey Ford, Luke Appling, Al Barlik, Néstor Chylak, Mickey Cochrane, León Day, Bill Dickey, Bobby Doerr, Charlie Gehringer, Billy Herman, Ted Lyons, Larry MacPhail, Lee MacPhail, Johnny Mize, Stan Musial, Pee Wee Reese, Robin Roberts, Red Ruffing, Red Schoensdienst, Enos Slaugther, Duke Snider, Warren Spahn, Bill Veeck, Hoyt Wilhelm, Ted Williams, Early Winn.

Guerra de Korea…: Eddie Mathews, Willie Mays, Bob Lemon.

Yogi Berra combatió en la II Guerra cuando aún jugaba en las menores. Y el puertorriqueño Eduardo Figueroa lo hizo en la Guerra de Vietnam antes de llegar a Grandes Ligas.

Hubo muchos otros de Grandes Ligas en las Guerras, centenares. Como los únicos dos muertos en acción, Elmer Gedeón, outfielder de los Senadores de Washington, y Harry O´Neill, catcher de los Atléticos de Philadelphia.

Gedeón pereció porque el avión que piloteaba, un B-26, fue derribado el 20 de abril de 1944, cuando bombardeaban el norte de Francia.

O´Neill, de los Marines, murió el 16 de mayo de 1945, cinco meses antes del final de guerra, destrozado por metralla en la batalla de Iwo Jima, Japón, la cual se prolongó desde el 19 de febrero hasta el 26 de marzo.

El total de muertos de todos los países, en los siete años, 1939-1945, fue entre 50 y 70 millones.

Sólo Estados Unidos envió a esa II Guerra 14 millones 900 mil soldados. Murieron 292 mil 100, y 571 mil 822 sufrieron lesiones.

La II Guerra Mundial ha sido la más devastadora. Todas las Naciones fueron afectadas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

