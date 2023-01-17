Poor pitching in the Venezuelan League – Pobre pitcheo en Liga Venezolana

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – “Note that I didn’t vote for Amanda Dudamel either”… J.V.

David Rincones, from Cúa, asks: “Who is the pitcher who has thrown the perfect game at an older age and how old was Dennis Martínez when he threw his?”

Friend Dava: Randy Johnson, with the Diamondbacks, accomplished the feat at age 40, against the Braves, going 2-0, on May 18, 2004. He was the perfect number 17. Dennis threw the perfect number 13, with the Expos and against the Dodgers, on July 28, 1991, when he had turned 37. He was the first Latin American to achieve those perfection honors.

Andrés E. Fuentes R. from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “If a player has played in the Major Leagues, but not in the Caribbean or Mexican Leagues, can he be a candidate for Rookie of the Year in this Latin American baseball? ”.

Friend Andro: That’s how it should be. Note that those from the Japanese Leagues are candidates for Major League Rookies of the Year.

Fernando R. Berra L. from Caracas, suggests and asks: “Clarify to the hot ass, who bring up ad nauseam, that Omar Vizquel has to reach the Hall of Fame because he received 11 Gold Gloves, that these awards are granted managers and coaches, not journalists.

“On the other hand, in the mediocre Venezuelan League during the last three seasons, five players have hit over 400, and in total there are nine who have achieved it. In the season that just ended, 20 batted over 300, while in the Dominican Republic, only one finished over the number.

“Is there any other Professional League today that is so mediocre?”

Friend Nando: No.

Jose Àlvarez from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why before, those prepared to bat, waited for their knees on the ground and now they do it standing up? I remember with emotion those interviews that you did for the magazine ‘Sport Gráfico’ with numerous great baseball figures”.

Friend Pepe: There is no Rule, you can wait standing, kneeling or lying down.

Manuel Moreno, from Camuri Grande, asks: “Does a runner score from third base, if the batter reaches base due to interference from the catcher?”

Amigo Double M: That runner scores, only if there are three on base, because they are forced to advance. If there are no three on base, he stays at third.

————-Español————–

Pobre pitcheo en Liga Venezolana

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – "Advierto que tampoco voté por Amanda Dudamel"… J.V.

-O-O-

David Rincones, de Cúa, pregunta: “¿Quién es el lanzador que ha tirado juego perfecto a mayor edad y cuántos años tenía Dennis Martínez cuando tiró el suyo?”.

Amigo Dava: Randy Johnson, con los Diamondbacks, logró la hazaña a los 40 años, frente los Bravos, con pizarra de 2-0, el 18 de mayo de 2004. Fue el perfeto número 17. Dennis tiró el perfecto número 13, con los Expos y frente a los Dodgers, el 28 de julio de 1991, cuando había cumplido 37 años. Fue el primer latinoamericano en lograr esos honores de la perfección.

Andrés E. Fuentes R. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “Si un pelotero ha jugado en Grandes Ligas, pero no en las Ligas del Caribe ni en las de México, ¿puede ser candidato para El Novato del Año en este beisbol latinoamericano?”.

Amigo Andro: Así debe ser. Fíjate que los procedentes de las Ligas japonesas son candidatos a Novatos del Año en Grandes Ligas.

Fernando R. Berra L. de Caracas, sugiere y pregunta: “Aclárele a los culopicosos, que sacan a relucir hasta la saciedad, que Omar Vizquel tiene que llegar al Hall de la Fama porque recibió 11 Guantes de Oro, que esos premios los otorgan mánagers y coaches, no los periodistas.

“Por otra parte, en la mediocre Liga Venezolana durante las últimas tres temporadas, cinco jugadores han bateado sobre 400, y en total son nueve quienes lo han logrado. En la temporada que acaba de concluir, 20 batearon sobre 300, mientras en Dominicana, solo uno terminó sobre la cifra.

“¿Existe hoy en día alguna otra Liga Profesional que sea tan mediocre?”.

Amigo Nando: No.

Jose Àlvarez de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué antes los prevenidos al bate, esperaban rodilla en tierra y ahora lo hacen de pie? Recuerdo con emoción aquellas entrevistas que hacía usted para la revista ‘Sport Gráfico’ de numerosas grandes figuras del beisbol”.

Amigo Pepe: No hay Regla, pueden esperar parados, arrodillados o acostados.

Manuel Moreno, de Camuri Grande, pregunta: “¿Anota un corredor desde tercera base, si el bateador se embasa por interferencia del cátcher?”.

Amigo Doble M: Ese corredor anota, solamente si hay tres en bases, porque están forzados a avanzar. Si no hay tres en bases, sigue en tercera.

